Pitkin County will try to get representatives of all 51 property taxing districts to participate in a public meeting later this year to discuss a coordinated approach to providing tax relief.
Commissioner Greg Poschman raised the idea of the summit Tuesday during the board’s informal “open discussion” segment of their work session.
The unprecedented meeting is warranted, Poschman said, because property valuations soared earlier this year. The state of Colorado requires counties to conduct a revaluation of property every two years, in odd-numbered years. The latest revaluation reflected property sales from Jan. 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 — when the market was peaking in many parts of the state as a result of increased buyer demand during and after the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a whole, property values soared 85% in Pitkin County, with some individual properties skyrocketing even more. The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office has received so many appeals to the new values that it has temporarily closed its doors to allow the staff to respond to the protests. The office must make adjustments to values or deny the appeals by June 30.
The assessor’s website indicated that as of Wednesday afternoon, about 4,550 appeals have been filed.
Poschman said taxpayers fear their bills will follow suit with the higher values.
“When taxes go up, they’re going to be looking at us,” Poschman said, contending that most people don’t realize that multiple entities assess property taxes. The biggest taxing districts include the city of Aspen, Pitkin County, Aspen School District, Aspen Valley Hospital and Aspen Fire Protection District.
“I just think now is a good time for all the districts to be accountable to their citizenry and be a little bit more public about what they’re thinking,” Poschman said. “Maybe we can help them do that.”
The challenge of such an effort, said Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock, is that taxing districts typically don’t finalize their mill levy, which determines taxes, until December. The elected boards of taxing districts start working on budgets in the fall, set a budget and determine what they need for revenue. Property taxes are often a major part of the revenue equation.
To make it even more complicated, some taxing districts have limits on revenue growth through the state’s TABOR amendment. Other districts successfully asked voters in past years to remove those restrictions, a move known as “de-Brucing” in reference to tax limit champion Douglas Bruce.
“I know it’s voluntary on the part of the districts” to participate in a tax summit, Poschman said at Tuesday’s work session. “We don’t tell them what to do. We don’t have any control over them but I think we can convene a summit and have a public conversation about what I understand will be substantial tax increases for property owners.”
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury pointed out how hard it will be for any districts to provide any assurances of tax levels until late in the year. She noted that the county itself wouldn’t be able to tell voters right now how the valuations will affect taxes for 2023.
“We haven’t figured out what we’re going to do,” McNicholas Kury said.
Poschman said Colorado’s complicated revenue restriction rules would limit Pitkin County to no more than 5.5% growth in revenues this year. The county hasn’t determined if it would take all the potential growth. Peacock said county staff also is working on a program for property tax relief for qualified households, such as those on fixed incomes.
Poschman told the Aspen Daily News on Wednesday that he has heard from numerous people who are concerned about the potential for property taxes to soar because of the significantly higher values. “That’s like the shot across the bow,” he said.
He wants to start providing answers on whether individual districts are going to reap a windfall or make adjustments to lower the tax hit. Taxing districts can grant temporary mill levy credits that preserve their right to raise the levy to prior levels as conditions change in the future.
In Tuesday’s meeting, Poschman also asked if the Pitkin County treasurer’s office could figure out prospective tax bills for houses valued at various levels “just so we can eliminate surprises.”
Peacock warned against trying to ascertain too much this early in the game. “The challenge that we run into, of course, is that if we model based on the existing mill levies and the increases in assessed value, that’s going to be alarming,” he said. “That’s what’s scaring people right now. That is not likely to be what happens across all 51 districts.”
Colorado Mountain College has already announced its direction for the 2023 tax season. The board of trustees stated on May 19 that its “intention” is to temporarily reduce CMC’s mill levy to keep revenue growth near inflation at 5.7%. The goal, said a statement from the college, is “to shield local property owners from the impact of extreme spikes in valuation.”
Poschman hopes to create a public forum where the intentions of other taxing districts are transparent.