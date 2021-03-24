A work session intended to discuss potential short-term fixes and long-term planning as it relates to the future of the Pitkin County Jail got contentious quickly Tuesday afternoon — especially between Sheriff Joe DiSalvo and Commissioner Patti Clapper.
“I really don’t think we’re getting a fair shake here,” DiSalvo said during Tuesday’s Board of County Commissioners work session. “You guys have been tainted by bad information instead of coming to the sheriff or the jail commander and asking these questions. So, that would’ve been appreciated.”
Tuesday’s work session was supposed to allow project consultants Wold Architects and Justice Planners time to present to the board about the jail’s immediate needs, in addition to its long-term possibilities; however, commissioners — namely Clapper — believed the board was being “told” instead of “asked” what to do with the facility that was built more than 30 years ago.
According to Tuesday’s agenda item summary, “compared to a typical office building operating 40 hours a week, a 24-hour facility operates at a level four times as much and therefore can be equivalent to being 120 years old.”
The document also stated that there had only been “minor” improvements to the facility in its 30-plus-year history.
“I have to say [DiSalvo], I take a little offense for you thinking that I’ve been tainted,” Clapper refuted. “I’m a hard one to taint.”
Clapper took issue with a portion of Tuesday’s presentation that asked commissioners to “begin to identify potential sites for a new jail.”
“I’m sorry if I’m again confused, but that sounds pretty much like that option has already been selected,” Clapper said.
Clapper also was concerned about who had been involved in the planning process to date.
The presentation listed five potential long-term options for the facility, including: renovating the existing jail, adding on to the current jail, demolishing the current jail and rebuilding on the same site, consolidating to a regional jail model or building a new jail at a new location.
County staff and the project’s consultant team assured Clapper, along with the rest of the board, that the jail-planning process was still in its early stages and although significant input had been received, more would be taken.
“We are the end-decision makers,” Clapper said. “We’re the ones that have to go out to the community and get buy-in or not.”
According to Tuesday’s presentation, the project’s core planning group consists of Pitkin County Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, Undersheriff Alex Burchetta, Jail Commander Kim Vallario, Facilities Director Jodi Smith, Risk Manager Cathy Lutzkanin, Business Process Analyst Melissa Jodis and the project’s two consultants, World Architects and Justice Planners. Additional input was also received by 31 other individuals ranging from 9th Judicial District Court Judge Chris Seldin to Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock.
Tuesday’s presentation noted that the jail’s design was considered “progressive” for its time but that it no longer met the needs of staff or detainees.
Citing space and safety concerns, Pitkin County has developed an agreement with Garfield County to house inmates for the next couple of years. Currently, Pitkin County utilizes its jail space predominately for processing detainees and providing 24-hour holds. Commissioner Steve Child believed whatever future decision was reached concerning short- and long-term planning at the Pitkin County Jail should keep in mind inmates with mental health conditions. DiSalvo has long maintained that the jail population has evolved over the years and that the current facility and his office’s deputies were ill equipped to properly serve the increasing mental health needs of inmates.
“I’m not sure that any jail should be a mental health facility,” DiSalvo said. “I think society could do better than housing mentally ill people in a jail.”