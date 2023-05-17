It’s probably a good thing the Pitkin County commissioners only have to adjust commissioner district boundaries once every decade, given the difficulties faced in this year’s process.
For the second time this spring, the commissioners on Tuesday discussed boundary adjustments recommended by their staff but decided more adjustments may be warranted.
Commissioner Patti Clapper favored pursuing the simplest solution to creating five commissioner districts with close to equal populations.
“I’ve done it before but I don’t remember it being as complicated as it is this time,” Clapper said.
The commissioners are required by Colorado law to adjust the boundaries after each federal census to ensure the five districts are as close as possible in population. The 2020 census established that the variance between the least populated and most populated districts was 15.07%. The variance can only be 5%.
Existing district 4, which includes Snowmass Village, had the highest population at 3,790. District 3 and 5 were least populated at 3,275 and 3,259 respectively.
The commissioners are required to hold three meetings as the redistricting commission to discuss the adjustment proposals. The process got off on the wrong foot last month when the board didn’t move to meet as the special commission. It had to start over.
In addition, commissioner Steve Child said at that April work session that he didn’t like any of the three options advanced by the county staff and he wanted to propose his own option.
He unveiled a proposal Tuesday that the other commissioners, sitting as the redistricting commission, found to be complicated. Child’s proposal, labeled option 4, would move 3,134 people from district 4 into district 3. That would essentially shift the municipal boundary of Snowmass Village into district 3. In a second sweeping motion, 2,789 people would be moved from district 3 into district 4. That would add residents of Woody Creek, Aspen Village, Castle and Maroon Creek Valleys, Red Mountain/Smuggler/Mountain Valley in with rural areas downvalley. Finally, Child’s plan called for 146 people to be moved from district 3 into district 5.
Clapper acknowledged that Child put a lot of work into his option, but she preferred something simpler. “For your option, Steve, that’s a big change.”
Commissioner Greg Poschman agreed, saying, “My initial comments are that I certainly don’t want to make drastic changes if we can avoid it.”
Commissioner Francie Jacober asked Child to explain the reasoning behind his complicated boundary adjustments. Child explained that he didn’t like the effects on his neighborhood in Capitol Creek because it would be chopped into three commissioner districts.
“I started thinking of ways it wouldn’t fracture neighborhoods as much,” he said.
He touted his option as creating a district with Snowmass Village as the dominant population center, something that will need to be done sooner than later given the town’s growth.
“To me it’s logical at some point and time to put Snowmass Village in its own commissioner district,” Child said. “They would get better representation at the county commissioner level.”
Pitkin County is a home rule entity, which means it is able to craft some of its own regulations rather than relying solely on state guidance. In terms of commissioner districts, candidates must live in the district they represent but all county voters select the commissioners.
After listening to Child’s reasoning for his option 4, Jacober said she preferred staff option 1 because it transfers a small swath of territory to accomplish the population parity. “It changes it the least,” she said.
The option 1 boundary adjustment moves 306 people from district 4 into district 3 and district 5. Specifically, 137 people from the Wildcat area and Watson Divide Road would be switched to district 3. Another 169 people from north of East Sopris Creek Road would be moved into district 5.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury also favored option 1, with a caveat. “It would be fun to tinker with this,” she said.
Tinker they will. Child said he would play with the maps a bit more after hearing comments from the other commissioners. The commissioners also directed their geographic information system staff to tinker a bit more before their next meeting as the redistricting commission in two weeks. The changes to the boundaries don’t have to be finalized until Sept. 30 but county officials aim to have the work done well before then. Child urged his colleagues to keep an open mind.
“At this point, all four (options) would be equal moving forward,” he said. “I hope we get some good public feedback on this.”