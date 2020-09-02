The sustainability of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport, its environmental impacts and community connectivity dominated Tuesday’s discussion by the Pitkin County Board of County Commissioners as they continued to review “The Final Report of the Airport Vision Committee – The Common Ground Recommendations.”
The two-hour block of time relegated to the end of the BOCC’s meeting wasn’t adequate to complete the target for what they hoped to review with the ASE Vision, so the board will convene again next Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 9:30 a.m. until noon for further discussion and scrutiny.
“It’s really important we spend the time in these work sessions,” said BOCC Chairman Steve Child. “Even if it’s laborious and taking twice as long [as originally anticipated]. Before going to a resolution, this is what we need to do.”
An additional meeting — on Tuesday, Sept. 15 — could be scheduled if needed, according to Rich Englehart, deputy county manager.
The first reading of the resolution will be rescheduled from its Sept. 9 placeholder date on the calendar.
“The purpose of the ASE Vision process was to advise the BOCC on how the Pitkin County-Aspen Airport should be modernized to accommodate the community’s air service needs and reflect changes in the air service industry, while also remaining true to the character and values of the community,” according to the county staff memo.
Advisory groups worked for 15 months to deliver final recommendations to the BOCC.
Emissions per person
Fewer takeoffs and landings achieved by airplanes that can accommodate more passengers are easier on the environment.
Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock spoke of metrics that supported reducing the amount of emissions per person, noting that commercial carriers were more efficient than private aviation on that front.
“Reduce the carbon footprint per passenger,” Child said.
But that must “not unreasonably discriminate against certain type of class of aircraft,” reminded the county manager.
Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury codified the theme of that section of the report to be, “Emphasize commercial aviation and ground transportation.”
The commissioners supported the idea of a carbon tax on landing fees to fund solar farms and panels as part of an aspirational goal. Seamless ground connectivity was also endorsed, including an increased utilization of RFTA.
Commissioner Patti Clapper suggested RFTA riders would be well served by a signage board near the baggage claim indicating the status of buses and schedules; however, commissioners acknowledged that passengers with luggage on the RFTA buses could become a potential challenge.
A designated airport circulator to town received mixed reviews and would “need to be fleshed out more,” said Englehart.
“I don’t think we have enough volume [to support the service],” said Commissioner Greg Poschman. The circulator “might be empty a lot of time.”
Poschman added that the idea still was “worth looking into.”
“I don’t want to take any ideas off the table,” he said.
Other ideas that won’t be taken off the table at this time are rail and aerial connection options, though those were viewed as unlikely by several commissioners.
Testing for air quality was seen as preferable to only doing modeling, the commissioners agreed. Myriad measurement points — from Cemetery Lane to Buttermilk, Meadowood to Aspen Village and Woody Creek — should be part of “a more comprehensive monitoring program” beyond the immediate vicinity, Child said. Clapper suggested a measurement point in East Aspen as well.
Poschman said that air quality is the subject that people approach him about more than anything.
Short- and long-range efficiency, including preparing the infrastructure to accommodate greener energy such as alternatives to leaded fuel, are favored.
Electrifying the airfield, Peacock explained, offers benefits such as the ability to plug in and not run engines as long pre-flight.
Reducing the amount of construction time, in balance with the community’s preference in prioritizing what is most important among the airport upgrades, is a goal.
“It’s not just community disruption but community agreement,” said McNicholas Kury, adding that consensus should be offered as a principle for what phasing looks like.
Some improvements, like a new terminal, will have less community pushback, it was suggested. Others — such as moving the taxiway, which involves relocating a building so that the center line can be moved — are more disruptive. Peacock reminded that the lifecycle of existing and potentially new aircraft remains key for consideration.
Meetings, working groups aplenty
“Airport Advisory Groups worked over a 15-month period to develop the final recommendations for the Board’s consideration,” according to the staff memo.
“Along the way, there were over 70 meetings — including 63 working group meetings — nine joint all-airport advisory group meetings and a symposium on ‘The Future of Aviation in a Carbon Constrained World.’”
More than 100 citizens were appointed to five different airport advisory groups: Airport Vision Committee, Community Character, Technical Working Group, Airport Experience Working Group and Focus Working Group.
The groups gave their findings to the Vision Committee in December of 2019, according to the memo, which “reviewed the findings and conducted their own research in weekly three-hour meetings.”
On March 10, the committee, by a vote of 20-1, approved the recommendations to “achieve community goals.” Some 71 recommendations comprise the “common ground” recommendations, according to the county.
The impacts of the pandemic halted further review until recently. Public comment on the vision committee’s final report was taken Aug. 13 and 17.
A detailed letter by Ellen Anderson of Aspen Village, who served on a committee, was received by the board and included in the packet information. It was briefly referenced but not otherwise discussed. Anderson wrote she was “compelled to document why I think the process was fatally flawed.”
The letter decried what she alleged as biased assignments to various work groups and a process that was asymmetrical and not allowing for “point-counterpoint discussions or any other intelligent, real-time discussion.” Anderson also said the process did not involve enough participation from the general aviation sector.
In both an interview and an opinion piece published Aug. 30 in the Aspen Daily News, physicist and Old Snowmass resident Amory Lovins asked the Pitkin County commissioners to consider pausing the redevelopment process of Aspen-Pitkin County Airport.
Madeleine Osberger is interim editor of the Aspen Daily News. madski@aspendailynews.com