Two pillars of Pitkin County’s growth control system that limit backcountry development and pace the rate of development should be retained but altered, according to a recommendation by a special committee.
The Community Growth Advisory Committee determined that the county’s transferable development right program is too valuable to scrap. The program has come under increasing scrutiny and in some cases fallen out of favor in recent years among the county commissioners.
“There is consensus that the TDR program should continue due to its proven value in the preservation of rural/wild lands and preventing sprawl,” the committee’s report said.
But the growth advisory committee is proposing changes that would reduce the new residential square footage a transferable development right could create and give the county government more control over where that new square footage could be built.
“TDRs normally move development rights from one location to another — increasing the square footage along the way. These proposed additions to the TDR system actually eliminate and extinguish future square footage,” said a report approved by the growth advisory committee by a 24-0 vote on Wednesday night.
TDRs have been a centerpiece of the county’s land use regulations since a major downzoning of backcountry areas such as the back of Aspen Mountain in the mid-1990s. Owners of lands zoned Rural and Remote can sell TDRs to offset their loss of development ability. Buyers can boost their square footage by up to 2,500 square feet per TDR.
The system has created a lucrative market where TDRs have sold at or above $1 million in recent years.
TDRs are also awarded, at the commissioners’ discretion, to property owners that preserve historic structures or those who have constrained development sites.
The growth committee recommended a number of changes, including reducing the additional square footage obtained to no more than 2,000 per TDR. Another change would allow the commissioners to decide if the proposed site where the additional square footage would be used is appropriate, with no exemptions. Currently TDRs can be automatically used to increase house size in Starwood and the urban growth boundary of the county — areas surrounding Aspen and Snowmass Village. Commissioner Greg Poschman has been particularly critical of automatic application of TDR square footage.
TDRs could still be awarded for historic preservation or constrained lots, but limited to two per site.
The county has determined that there are 189 potential sites where TDRs could be created and sold.
“There is an opportunity to maintain the TDR market while better managing the impacts of additional square feet,” the growth committee’s report said.
The group also proposed adding a new type of TDR in hopes that it would provide incentive to keep existing families in their homes rather than selling out to a buyer who would scrape and super-size the site. A “residential TDR” should be created as a tool for existing, full-time homeowners, the report said. The existing homeowners would surrender development potential but would be able to sell a TDR as an offset.
The other pillar that the committee advised salvaging is the county Growth Management Quota System. In theory, it is supposed to spur competition among development proposals to earn one of the limited development rights and square footage allotted by the county. Proposals are scored on various criteria with the highest scores getting priority. It hasn’t been utilized as much recently because homeowners who want to super-size their houses are doing so by acquiring TDRs.
The growth committee suggested eliminating square footage allotments from the traditional growth management quota system and using it strictly as a tool to pace the subdivision of property. In a second step, a new square footage quota system would be created where projects would be reviewed and, if approved, they would “wait in line” for their share of annual square footage allotments.
“All new development and redevelopment over 5,750 square feet is subject to an annual square footage allotment for pacing,” the committee’s report said.
The 26-member growth advisory committee was appointed by the county commissioners last summer to consider revisions to the land use code. The primary goals included helping the county achieve a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050 and preserving the character of the upper valley. The committee has held 21 meetings over the last 10 months. It finally reached a point where it could vote on its draft report on Wednesday. The Aspen Daily News reported Thursday that the big decision by the committee was to recommend reducing the square footage cap to 9,250 square feet in the urban growth boundary and 8,750 square feet elsewhere, assuming other rules don’t impose smaller restrictions. The current maximum allowable house size is 15,000 square feet.
The committee will present its recommendations to the Pitkin County commissioners and Pitkin County Planning and Zoning Commission on June 6. County officials anticipate holding numerous meetings, including public hearings, before considering changes to the land use code. In many cases, the discussion will have to focus on how to achieve goals suggested in the committee’s recommendations.
“There’s a lot in here to be determined,” Michael Miracle, co-chair of the committee, said at Wednesday’s meeting.