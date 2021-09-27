Marble Distilling Co. — headquartered in Carbondale and with a tasting room in Aspen — was doing its part to combat climate change before it was cool.
For one thing, the first-of-its-kind Water Energy Thermal System, with the distillery invested in creating from its outset to capture and reuse the water and heat generated during the distilling process, is widely acknowledged as a landmark pillar of the business model that helps Marble put its money where its mouth is on sustainability — but the system is anything but proprietary. Far from it, Marble proprietors Connie Baker and Carey Shanks hope to see the model replicated and scaled up as need be.
“We recapture 100% of our production water, and when we capture that, we’re reusing the water,” Shanks said Saturday. “That’s over 4 million gallons, and we’re harnessing within our footprint all the thermal mass, which is 1.8 billion BTUs.”
The process may be groundbreaking, but Baker’s and Shanks’ shared emphasis is on local collaboration in order to minimize their carbon footprint with their business, from partnering with the Nieslanick ranching family for grain to acquiring the water from the neighboring Crystal Valley River — Baker and Shanks themselves live in Marble when not in Carbondale — to ensuring a completely local distilling process.
But as for the system? They hope more of their contemporaries copy what they’re doing.
“We’re not trying to close ourselves off and have intellectual property and monetize — we share this with people,” Shanks said.
To that effect, their upcoming presentation at the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States, or DISCUS, in Austin, Texas, in October is a high honor.
“This year, DISCUS has taken the position that we need to share the story of sustainability as a business model in distilling. Connie Baker is on the platform with the vice president of sustainability with Beam Suntory, and the moderator is the United States assistant secretary of energy,” Shanks said of his wife and business partner.
The invitation represents a seismic shift in pairing smaller distillers with industry-leading brands, both Shanks and Baker acknowledged. Beam Suntory, after all, is a $4.3 billion company.
But Marble is not without its chops. The company has enjoyed national press for its sustainability efforts, from Popular Mechanics — “which was our biggest call to action,” Shanks said — to the New York Times, Sierra Club, Bloomberg, Forbes and Travel + Leisure.
And now, locally, Marble can cheers to local nods that are years in the making. For instance, Aspen Skiing Co. will be carrying Marble spirits for the next two years in their establishments, and Chris Davenport has come on board as a board ambassador.
Baker said that the matches are rooted in a shared spirit. SkiCo, for instance and especially with its Protect Our Winters initiative, has positioned itself as an environmental leader among the ski industry. As Baker pointed out, one can’t enjoy skiing or snowboarding without snow. That is to say, water.
“We literally shut the dam down several times this year because it couldn’t make enough electricity — what does that say?” Baker said. “I think in Colorado — California, the whole West — is in that boat: if we don’t start figuring something out soon … you can still make great spirits and you can conserve water and conserve energy and please your customers.”
And for many, one can’t enjoy an apres scene without cocktails. Ultimately, for Baker, it’s an easy choice because the way she views it — whether all consumers see it yet or not — those who imbibe in the industry are staring at an ultimatum.
“If you think about what’s going on the Colorado River, if you think about what’s going on with Lake Powell, we have to figure out how to make spirits in a more sustainable way, or we’re going to have to figure out how to stop drinking,” she said. “And we’ve proven it can be done — and we’ve proven it saves money, it saves water, it saves energy. And we’re proving it doesn’t compromise the quality of our spirit.”
The Marble process isn’t one that’s not scalable — it’s just that many larger distillers in other areas of the country aren’t yet feeling the pain points that western businesses are experiencing, Baker said.
“‘My water is so cheap,’” she said she hears from visitors in the business. “I’m like, ‘Your water is not going to be cheap forever, and you’re not going to have it forever.’ I honestly think what we’re seeing with climate change is what the future will look like. We all have to think about what’s coming, not just what’s now in front of our faces. It’s kind of amazing to me that people don’t see.”
Hopefully, having a voice on a bigger, national stage with DISCUS — in conjunction with the brand being officially carried by SkiCo heading into the winter season — will help get the message out.