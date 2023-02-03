The Common Ground Homeowners’ Association, the group that oversees the condominium complex where former Aspen mayor Mick Ireland conducts a legal consulting business out of his home, passed an amendment to its condominium declarations at a Jan. 23 meeting that allows home businesses to operate as long as they meet the city of Aspen’s regulations.
The amendment has not yet been signed by HOA President Katy Boughton, but according to a public notice, the quorum requirement stating that only a vote of HOA members can amend the declarations was met. Once made official, all prior uses consistent with the city’s home occupation regulations will not be deemed in violation of the declarations under the amendment.
The change was created after concerns were brought to the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority about the legality of Ireland’s home occupation.
Ireland, a former Aspen mayor and Pitkin County commissioner who now serves as hearing officer for APCHA, has conducted business out of his residential unit since 1997, he told the Aspen Daily News in December. He said he had permission from the city and the HOA to do so, despite a section of the declarations banning the use of any units for commercial or business purposes. The amendment reverses that ban.
“Each unit shall be used for residential purposes and only those commercial or business purposes allowed by the city of Aspen’s home occupation regulations,” the amendment says.
On Thursday, Ireland submitted to the Aspen Daily News a copy of a letter from the HOA dated March 1, 2017, granting him permission to “apply for a building permit to create an office in the association’s accessory structure.”
In December, he also provided a copy of a valid city of Aspen business license issued in 2022 and expiring on Dec. 31, 2023. Ireland maintains that he is in good standing with the city, APCHA and the HOA, and that other members of his HOA also conduct businesses out of their units and have done so for nearly three decades.
APCHA Executive Director Matthew Gillen said in a statement that APCHA conducted an investigation in December and found Ireland to be in compliance and good standing with his role as hearing officer.
“APCHA reviewed Mr. Ireland’s case promptly and thoroughly,” he said. “No violation of APCHA regulations was found.”
The Aspen Daily News was unable to reach Boughton for comment as of press time.
Peter Fornell, the local developer who first brought the concerns about Ireland’s home occupation to APCHA, visited the housing authority’s board of directors meeting on Wednesday and again urged members to consider Ireland’s position as hearing officer. He maintained that Ireland is in violation of the HOA’s declarations and said that there is reason for concern about the person in charge of hearing APCHA’s compliance cases.
“The reality is I’m concerned about all of my friends that live at APCHA possibly having Mick Ireland determine their fate,” he told the Aspen Daily News on Thursday.
As for the HOA’s recent vote and unsigned declarations amendment, Fornell said that the timing made him suspect that Ireland was reacting to the recent public scrutiny.
“Everything he’s doing to make his use proper is subsequent to my discovering that his use wasn’t proper,” he said.
On Wednesday, APCHA board members said they appreciated Fornell bringing the issue to their attention and that they would like to hear from Ireland about whether the issues were resolved.
“I think you should take this to Mr. Ireland and find out, and we’ll take it under advisement,” board member Rachel Richards said.
Ireland and Gillen both said that all documents related to Ireland’s home occupation have been provided to APCHA, including proof that he is in good standing with the HOA.