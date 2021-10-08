The Aspen School District sought community input on Thursday on how to use part of a nearly $95 million bond approved by voters last fall to make improvements to theater facilities on the school district campus.
The bond is meant to address the school district’s most dire capital facility needs, including the Black Box Theater in the Aspen High School and the District Theater performing arts center across the way. Community members met with architect Gilbert Sanchez and theater design firm Theater Projects consultant Gena Buhler on Thursday, when many emphasized their shared view that the school district theaters do not currently have enough space for all of the desired uses, and that the theaters should be accessible to the greater Aspen community.
Aspen Education Foundation Vice President Kurt Hall attended the meeting and said that it’s important not to prioritize either the school district or the community over the other and suggested that some of the money should be used to rename the performing arts center.
“Calling it the District Theater prioritizes the school — just the name sends a message,” he said. “We’ve got to turn it more into a community asset. More professional people using it, and the training that can come with it, actually helps and makes it a more robust training center. And having more space helps. The only way it actually works is if it’s a multiuse facility.”
Sanchez said that the district has $6 million to spend on theater improvements, after separating what the priorities are and what could be deferred. The priorities include air conditioning work, safety improvements, aisle lighting, life and safety issues related to rigging systems and new carpets, paint and seats. The first stage of broader planning includes development of a new cottage for the preschool, which will allow the district to reclaim two classrooms behind the stage in the performing arts center and turn them into dressing rooms. The second stage will involve improvements to the lobby, concessions stands and restrooms, and finalizing a separation between the high school and elementary school uses. Sanchez said that element will be dependent on fundraising.
“Some of the high school and elementary school functions, they’re classrooms by day and dressing rooms by night,” he said. “It creates conflict. … We’ve got to figure out how to fund that part.”
Aspen Community Theatre’s Tammy Baar suggested selling seats to raise money for improvements. Another idea was repurposing some of the Wheeler Real Estate Transfer Tax money — which will appear on the November ballot after Aspen City Council approved a proposal to continue funding the Wheeler Opera House, remove the cap on arts and culture grants and fund operations at the Red Brick Center rather than repurpose some of the money to community and educational arts organizations. Hall, for his part, was part of a group of four AEF board members who circulated a petition in July in an attempt to collect enough signatures to put a citizen initiative on the ballot that would have kept 50% of RETT collections with the Wheeler and the remaining 50% to other arts uses, the latest in a yearslong series of attempts at dedicating a portion of Wheeler RETT funds to the District Theater.
A parent said that as a representative of Aspen’s taxpayers, she feels strongly that money should be spent on educational purposes. Hall suggested returning to city council to pursue alternative funding avenues.
In a broader sense, attendees said that they would also like to see more accessibility to the campus — including better signage and improvements in the parking lot — which led to spitballing ideas for extra amenities like a valet parking service or a bar.
Alcohol is not currently permitted on the school campus, but Buhler said she frequently hears the suggestion when working on theater improvements because bars play a role in the full theater experience.
“Bar and alcohol is always a conversation that comes up in any space; it’s not unique just here,” she said. “It turns into the experience, and these spaces are about experience. Good or bad, alcohol service and concessions ties into that.”
She noted that as attendees voiced support for a community-inclusive theater, school-owned facilities don’t have to be used only for education, and community experiences can be meshed in with proper management.
“That’s what I’m hearing: a goal of, ‘We want it to be used as much as possible for all different purposes,’” Buhler said. “That mixes the safety and security of the kids with access and experience for everyone in the community.”
Buhler and Sanchez will continue seeking community input before making final decisions, and anyone who was unable to attend Thursday’s meeting but would like to reach out is encouraged to contact Sanchez via email at grsanchezaia@gmail.com. Buhler can also be reached at gbuhler@theaterprojects.com.