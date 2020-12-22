Former city employee with more than four decades of service remembered fondly
One thing is clear when speaking about Kathryn Koch: there’s often trepidation in doing so. Among her myriad accomplishments during a rich life, Koch boasted a more-than 40-year tenure with the city of Aspen, in roles including secretary for the Aspen Police Department and City Clerk.
That’s not because there’s a dearth of what to say; quite the opposite.
When asked about his reflections and memories of Koch, who died Friday, Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn hesitated at first — he didn’t want to risk taking away from what he felt should be her post-mortem spotlight.
But when gently pressed, he had plenty of memories to share.
“Kathryn swore me in when I first started my job, almost 25 years ago. There are a whole line of police officers who started their careers right in front of Kathryn. We all knew her,” he said. “Kathryn was this big personality, so you couldn’t go anywhere with her — if you were walking with her downtown, everybody had to stop and say hi. She was a larger-than-life personality. When she retired, we all said, ‘These are some pretty big shoes for the next folks to fill.’”
That’s a sentiment shared by Koch’s longtime friend, Pam Cunningham, albeit with the same hesitation Linn showed and for the same reason.
Cunningham, who like Koch was deeply committed in her community service to the Wheeler Opera House, recalls many a night spent with Koch soaking in Denver’s performing arts scene.
“We went to just about every play in Denver — she was a theater girl, we went to all the art shows and openings at the [Denver Art Museum]. She was just such a renaissance woman,” she reflected.
Koch’s family shared with city staff that she was in hospice care at the time of her death, according to a press release issued Monday. While it did not specify a cause of death, Cunningham has her own hunch as to what finally laid the local staple to rest.
“In thinking and writing about her, you have to speak about John. He died about four months before she did,” Cunningham said of Koch’s late husband. “Essentially, you have to say she basically died of a broken heart. They were each other’s best friends and just amplified each other’s superb life.”
Koch is survived by her daughter, Megan Twitchell, and her three grandchildren.
“Kathryn’s pride and joy of course were those three grandchildren,” Cunningham said.
Cunningham — who lived in the same Midland Park neighborhood as Koch — speaks fondly of the avid reader she came to appreciate. As Cunningham tells it, Koch operated her own little library for her neighbors, complete with bespoke book recommendations.
“She had sort of an addiction to buying books. She was basically a lending library for the neighborhood, and then she’d give us a review of each book. So the books, she’d put them out on the little table that was at the entrance to her apartment in Midland Park,” she said.
That sense of community was part of Koch’s larger vision for Aspen, Cunningham said. Although certainly worthy of scrutiny, Cunningham lauded the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority program as one spearheading a formal continuation of others’ aspirations.
“One of the things they were looking for, they were looking for housing for people so they could basically develop a middle class. None of us even in those days could afford to buy homes,” she said of the couple. “The APCHA program which keeps getting beaten up actually is a very solid program, but it’s just like everything else: You have to review something over the years.”
Bill Stirling, former mayor of Aspen, wrote a moving obituary for Koch, in collaboration with Twitchell. While no memorial service is as yet planned for the local icon, any donation to any area nonprofit is a welcome tribute.
“For the most part, she succeeded in keeping the mayors and council members out of trouble. She was so smart, had a great sense of humor and yet was modest and low key at the same time,” he wrote. “She was a classic example of the important role the chief of elections is at every level of government.”
And as is so often the case with someone leaving a decades-long legacy, that legacy permeates multiple generations. Aspen Mayor Torre, too, issued a statement Monday commemorating the life that passed.
“On behalf of Aspen City Council and myself, we share our deepest sympathies with Kathryn’s family, friends and the many lives she touched. She will be remembered for her love of Aspen, her active support of many of Aspen’s arts organizations and her numerous contributions to the city's history,” he said.
“She was an amazing example of dedicated public service, not only in her role of city clerk for over four decades but as a volunteer for the city once she retired. Since retiring from the clerk’s office, Kathryn assisted community development with special projects and continued to serve on the City Nonprofit and Wheeler Arts Grants Committee. Today, we grieve the loss of an Aspen great,” Torre added.