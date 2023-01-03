As January hits, the competitive skiing and snowboarding season hits its second half. With the Ajax Cup in the rearview mirror and X Games on the horizon, here’s what’s happened recently and what’s coming up in the powder world.
Ajax Cup#
Not exactly an FIS circuit competition, the Audi Ajax Cup brought together some of the top professional and local skiers to compete in a head-to-head slalom on Friday to raise funds for the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.
AVSC product Bridger Gile, ranked 66th globally in the International Skiing Federation in World Cups, led his team to a victory for the 13th Gorsuch Cup, toppling the retired Wiley Maple. Bode Miller, likely the biggest name participating in the competition, didn’t see his team advance out of round robin in the handicapped competition, despite winning each of his head-to-head races against Cheyenne Brown, Jake Fiala and Elle Murphy.
Tour de Ski
The second period of the FIS Cross-Country World Cup kicks off with the already underway Tour de Ski, an XC race series from Switzerland to Italy with seven races along the way.
Entering Monday, Rosie Brennan led the way for the Americans in seventh place in the women’s circuit in the 10,000 meter classic pursuit. Julia Kern finished 12th and Jessie Diggins, the individual winner of the tour in 2020, finished 30th. Ben Ogden led U.S. competitors with an 18th-place slot after the second event.
The race shifts to Oberstdorf, Germany, on Tuesday with a 10K-classic interval start followed by a 20K-freestyle pursuit on Wednesday. Stages five through seven move to Val di Fiemme, Italy, on Friday, culminating in the 10K-freestyle final climb mass start on Sunday.
Streaming is available through a subscription to skiandsnowboard.live.
FIS Semmering
Mikaela Shiffrin’s dominant season continued with a hat trick of wins in Semmering, Austria, to become the third alpine skier to reach 80 World Cup wins, according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard — just two behind Lindsey Vonn’s female career record of 82. Shiffrin has won six overall events since November.
Fellow Vailite Paula Moltzan claimed silver, making them the first pair of Americans to go one-two in an FIS World Cup slalom since 1971, also according to U.S. Ski and Snowboard.
Cross-Country Skiing Junior National Competition
The U.S. Cross-Country Ski Championships kicked off Monday in Houghton, Michigan, with local athletes in attendance.
Basalt’s Hailey Swirbul, representing Alaska Pacific University, took the top spot in the women’s 10K-freestyle interval start, finishing nearly 20 seconds faster than second-place Novie McCabe. Elsie Weiss of AVSC took 120th.
Corbin Carpenter led the way on the men’s side for AVSC athletes, finishing 85th, while Ben Oldham finished 115th, Edwin Ryerson 167th, Eske Roennau took 169th, Sam Friday 196th and Devon Blanchard 238th.
The championships continue on Wednesday with a classic sprint, then a classic mass start on Friday and concludes with a freestyle sprint on Saturday.
Streaming information can be found at michigantechhuskies.com.
AHS varsity season starts on Friday
The Aspen High Skiers kick off their 2023 season on Friday with a meet at Keystone Ski Area. Aspen’s girls finished second in state last year and their boys finished 12th. AHS had eight total first-team placers on the All State teams, four each for boys and girls.
X Games
Action at Buttermilk returns Jan. 27, with around 80 athletes invited to participate in this year’s X Games, including local standouts Alex Ferreira and Hanna Faulhaber and ski and snowboard greats like Mark McMorris, Marcus Kleveland, Eileen Gu and Kelly Sildaru.