A complaint was filed in Pitkin County Court on Friday alleging damages are owed and demanding a jury trial against Aspen residents Joseph Lipsey III, son Joseph Lipsey IV, wife Shira Lipsey and Florida-based company American Emergency Response and Recovery LLC in the matter of a November 2018 crash in which the younger Lipsey was the driver.
The complaint is the first of four, a number corresponding with the number of passengers in the car, to be filed against the Lipsey family and the insurance company that owned the 2017 Tesla that crashed into Maroon Creek on the evening of Nov. 7, 2018, according to an e-mail from the plaintiff’s attorney, Daniel Becnel Jr., who practices in Louisiana and Colorado. The complaint was filed on behalf of plaintiff India Cardamone, who was riding in the front passenger seat of the Tesla at the time of the crash. Cardamone suffered serious injuries in addition to emotional and economic losses, Becnel’s email says.
The younger Lipsey faced six charges in connection to the crash, including reckless endangerment and vehicular assault. More than two years after the incident, he pleaded guilty to felony vehicular assault and two misdemeanors in a plea deal and was sentenced in May 2020 to two years’ probation and community service.
“This case has dragged on for three years and the criminal side was completed a lot quicker than the civil side,” Becnel said in a phone call on Friday. “All of the individuals who were injured have suffered emotionally, physically and psychologically as a result of the delay. ...Now we look to bring our clients’ cases before the courts so they can be compensated.”
According to the suit, Cardamone lost consciousness during the crash due to her injuries. When she woke, she was able to escape the flooding Tesla in freezing temperatures. Lipsey IV allegedly left the car and the other teenage passengers in it without offering help. Cardamone sustained injuries to her brain, neck and spine, as well as multiple abrasions, muscle pain and damages to her mental health, the complaint says.
Lipsey III and his wife also are listed as defendants in the suit, which alleges that the parents purchased the Tesla for their teenage son despite the fact that he did not have a valid driver’s license. The complaint also claims that Lipsey III and his wife entered into a course of conduct of willful, wanton and reckless behavior that lasted years, including providing alcohol and access to vehicles to their children.
AERR also is listed as a defendant, and the complaint claims that because the company — of which Lipsey III and his wife are listed as the sole managing members — allowed an unlicensed driver to operate the Tesla, events resulted in injury to Cardamone and the other passengers.
The complaint was filed Friday morning and due to a minor administrative error, was initially rejected by the district court clerk. A member of the clerk’s office said the case was likely to be refiled by Becnel’s firm. Becnel said the case is not likely to come before a judge until 2022.
In a separate case, Lipsey III and his wife were sentenced in July to 200 hours each of useful community service and drug testing under supervised probation for their roles in a January 2019 party involving teenagers in their Aspen Highlands home. Following their March 2019 arrest and not guilty pleas to felony charges of contributing to the delinquency of minors, they eventually pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of providing alcohol to minors.
An attorney who represents the Lipsey family, Yale Galanter of Aspen and Florida, said Friday evening he had not read the lawsuit and therefore had no comment.