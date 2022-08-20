An all-volunteer environmental group that strives to protect the Crystal River Valley started with a bang in 1972 when it fought a proposed Marble ski area and it’s still making waves 50 years later.
The Crystal Valley Environmental Protection Association took on well-financed real estate investors, the U.S. Forest Service as well as state and local government officials to defeat a plan to add 12 chairlifts and hundreds of residences in Marble in the early 1970s. It’s still regarded as the biggest feather in the cap of the group known by its initials, CVEPA.
In the decades that followed, the organization fought proposals for dams and reservoirs in the stunning Upper Crystal River Valley. It lobbied exhaustively for greater restoration of former coal mining operations in Coal Basin. It’s a stickler for protecting the riparian areas along the Crystal, which CVEPA and allies want designated as a wild and scenic river.
“This valley is our mother and we’re damn sure going to protect our mother,” said John Armstrong, CVEPA’s president of the board of directors.
CVEPA is holding a public party Sunday to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Food and beverages will be served starting at 4 p.m. at the Sun Fire Ranch, 5 miles south of Carbondale on Highway 133. Armstrong urged people to bring lawn chairs and umbrellas.
Even while preparing for the wild rumpus, CVEPA was active as an environmental watchdog. Members filed an inquiry with Gunnison County last week about a riverbank restoration project underway on private property affiliated with the Marble Airstrip, about 2 miles west of the town of Marble.
Armstrong said he received resident complaints that approximately 250 yards of the river corridor had been subjected to “extensive manipulation” by heavy machinery and all vegetation was removed from the channel and both banks.
“We have questions about the permitting and the extent of the work,” Armstrong said. The primary concern, he said, is the effect on the riparian ecosystem and habitat for wildlife and fish.
He contacted both Gunnison County and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to learn if the project was permitted. As a result of that inquiry, Gunnison County investigated on Aug. 11 and issued a notice of violation and stop work order the next day to Marble Airfield LLC, a company with an address in Bentonville, Arkansas. The registration with the Colorado Secretary of State’s office lists the registered agent for Marble Airfield as C T Corporations Systems, a company that specializes in registering firms.
Gunnison County’s notice said the work violated the land use code on protection of water quality, floodplain development permits and general standard of development in sensitive wildlife habitat areas.
The notice also said the project violated rules on working in “restrictive inner buffer setbacks” through the placement of material, dredging, removal of live vegetation and disturbance of natural drainage.
Gunnison County’s community development department gave Marble Airstrip and its contractors until Aug. 26 to remedy the situation. The options are to submit an application for a floodplain development permit and seek exceptions to working in the restrictive inner buffer or provide a plan for remediation and rehabilitation of the site.
The county government also notified the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers about the stop work order.
Gunnison County Manager Matthew Birnie provided a statement from the county building department on the current status of the project.
“They have stopped all work,” the building department said. “We have not heard back from the Army Corps yet.”
The representatives of the property owners wrote in correspondence with county officials the work was necessary to stabilize the bank and stop erosion.
The county file for the property includes a letter from environmental consulting firm ERO Resources Corp. from December 2021 that outlined the project. The letter says the airstrip was installed starting in the 1950s and has required annual maintenance of the riverbank to prevent damage. Runoff during the 2021 monsoons caused extensive erosion in the area, according to the letter. Several large conifer trees fell into the river on the south bank, pushing the river flow toward the north bank and the airstrip.
“Several hundred feet of bank, levee and bank protection were removed by the river over the past 1 to 2 years,” the letter said. “There is a need to replace/protect the banks along about 0.15 miles of river.”
ERO proposed removing the fallen timber to prevent the ponding of water as well installation of protective rocks and backfilling behind the rocks with willow root wads, conifer seedlings and other organic material to stabilize the banks.
“Minor bank and river bed reshaping, but no removal of material, is proposed to shift the thalweg back to prior position closer to the center of the river channel rather than against the bank,” ERO’s letter by Aleta Powers said. She concluded that the riverbank stabilization didn’t require a federal permit for a variety of reasons, including that all Nationwide Permit 3 conditions were met. NWP3 allows for maintenance of existing riverbank stabilization structures.
Despite her conclusion, Powers provided a “courtesy notification” of the work to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. An official from the Army Corps Grand Junction office responded that no further coordination of activity was needed. However, after receiving complaints from Armstrong, the Army Corps sent an inspector to the Marble site this week and is assessing whether or not the work was exempt from a permit, according to Kara Hellige, acting chief of the Northwestern Colorado Regulatory Branch. An answer is likely next week, she said.
In the meantime, a line of heavy equipment is sitting idle at the site along the Crystal River.
Armstrong said CVEPA’s concern is that the scope of work may be broader than what was portrayed. The work could end up creating better habitat and bank stabilization, he said, but CVEPA wants the integrity of the permitting process maintained. The group fears other landowners could follow suit and undertake work on the assertion that it is permitted. They don’t want the regulatory process sidestepped.
“We’re certainly not out to vilify anyone,” Armstrong said.