A presentation last week by an architect affiliated with the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter floated the concept of a multifaceted campus in three locations near Castle Creek Road and Aspen Valley Hospital that would address the needs of those who are considered “chronic homeless” and “transitional homeless.”
Jim Colombo, a Basalt architect and board member of the nonprofit, pitched the idea to local stakeholders and officials who have been meeting over the last few years as a coalition dealing with the problem of local housing instability. His ideas were generally well received, but numerous questions arose about the details, many of which could not be answered because of the meeting’s time constraint and the extremely preliminary nature of the proposal.
The price tag of planning and building the campus was estimated, roughly, at $15 million. Under the general plan, a headquarters structure that would include housing units, administrative offices, kitchens and dining areas, counseling rooms, classrooms, a detox unit, bathrooms and more would be built on the site of the Health and Human Services Building parking lot, cater-corner to Aspen Valley Hospital.
Further, a “tent city” would be created on the other side of Castle Creek Road on land owned by the city of Aspen to provide shelter to the segment of the homeless population that prefers the outdoors and is not so keen on residing within the four walls of a more permanent home. Located on a tract that lies below the road, it would be hidden from view by its natural surroundings, reducing the visual impact on surrounding neighborhoods and institutions.
A third location near the city’s water plant would serve as an RV park for those who do not have permanent housing, but who have some type of motorhome or trailer that provides a degree of livability. Colombo pointed out that the concept will require a lot of input from the community and the different jurisdictions that own and manage the separate pieces of land needed for such an undertaking.
The three locations are all within walking distance of the county’s human services building, which contains the homeless shelter’s day-use facility and a small detoxification unit operated by another nonprofit, Recovery Resources. The hospital and a bus stop are also nearby, potentially giving users of the campus increased access to health care and public transit.
Current estimates put the number of “chronic homeless” at 50 to 60 people in Pitkin County alone. But many more are scattered about in mid-valley and downvalley communities, and they often make their way to the upper valley for work, government services and other purposes.
Colombo explained that the initial concept called for building the campus on a single, four-acre piece of land. But such properties are hard to come by in the upper Roaring Fork Valley, and the Castle Creek Road location would likely be more attractive to campus users because of its proximity to town and its services.
“We can’t make these people go somewhere they don’t want to go,” Colombo said. “We could build it in Old Snowmass, but they’re not going to want to go there. The logistics make sense.”
He said the area’s high costs for housing necessitate the need to assist people who are considered transitional homeless (short-term) as well as chronic homeless (long-term).
“I think there’s a larger pool of people that we can service as well as just the chronic homeless that we currently have,” Colombo said. In opening remarks, he said, “Collectively, what we all wanted to do is what everybody in this [coalition] wanted to do: find a long-term solution for both the chronic homeless as well as the transitional homeless.”
The “tent city” was deemed necessary by some Aspen Homeless Shelter board members, he said, “because many of these folks don’t want to live indoors. We have a hard time getting them from the outdoors to indoors.”
A primary feature of the campus and its offerings would be inclusiveness. Users would not have to be sober or employed to avail themselves of its services.
“It doesn’t matter where they are in life. Everyone can be accepted as they are in that moment,” Colombo said.
The main building would also assist victims of domestic abuse who may find themselves in sudden need of a place to sleep for the night. It would contain offices used for fundraising purposes and also for providing services to military veterans, he said.
Coalition participants said they liked the idea, but most of those who spoke had numerous questions and concerns. Since late 2018, the coalition has been meeting regularly toward development of a program that would help homeless citizens secure permanent housing under models known as “Housing First” and “Build for Zero.” Both involve the eradication of homelessness by transitioning people into permanent structures with supportive services.
Also, stakeholders and other meeting participants have spoken of providing a regional solution to the problem, something an upper-valley campus may or may not accomplish.
Nan Sundeen, Pitkin County’s director of human services who has been working with other county officials and stakeholders to facilitate the coalition’s discussions on various initiatives, said Wednesday that the campus concept is “a huge and bold idea, and for that, I really appreciated it.”
To her, Colombo’s presentation and the campus concept was more about providing “transitional housing and an emergency shelter” than permanent housing, “which is what we’ve been working toward.” However, she said she looks forward to more discussions and feedback about the concept.
“A lot more conversations need to happen,” Sundeen told the Zoom audience at last Friday’s virtual meeting. “Having a bold idea is great. It’s the bold ideas that have gotten [our community] to where it is today.”
Future coalition meetings this year are likely to not only involve the nonprofit’s campus concept, but also the need for a winter night shelter, which was not provided late last year for reasons related to COVID-19. The Aspen Homeless Shelter formerly provided a seasonal shelter at St. Mary Catholic Church.
In April 2020, following the onset of the pandemic, Pitkin County set up an encampment (called the “Safe Outdoor Space”) at the Brush Creek Park and Ride to provide a healthy living area for homeless residents. There, the county, with federal dollars and assistance from the nonprofit Aspen Homeless Shelter and other organizations, directed food, water, clothing, sanitary products and other supplies to those who were living in tents and in cars. Electricity and heaters also were made available to the campers.
Many homeless residents rode out the cold winter months there. The camp will remain, Sundeen has said, as long as local public health orders aimed at reducing COVID-19 cases and protecting the community’s health are in place.