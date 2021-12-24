Pitkin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate continued on a steep, upward trajectory Thursday and showed no signs of slowing down.
By Christmas Eve, Pitkin County Public Health Epidemiologist Josh Vance estimated that Pitkin County’s seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate would easily surpass 1,000 cases per 100,000 people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a seven-day incidence rate of greater than 99 as “high” community transmission.
Just last week, Pitkin County reported incidence rates in the mid-to-upper 100s — but then omicron arrived.
As of late Thursday afternoon, the county’s seven-day incidence rate was 923 cases per 100,000 people, but public health officials were still waiting for more information from a batch of 91 positive test results.
“If all 91 of those were to be Pitkin County residents, which we think most of them are, that would give us a seven-day incidence of 1,435,” Vance said. “Those are all positive results, we just haven’t interviewed them so we just don’t know if they’re Pitkin County residents or not, we assume that most of them are.”
Last year, on Christmas Eve, the county’s seven-day incidence rate was 777 cases per 100,000 people.
According to Vance, of the recent spike in cases, 40% of people interviewed did not know how they contracted the virus, 21% believed their exposure was work related, 20% thought their’s was travel associated and the remaining 19% said that someone in their household had given it to them.
Although some data appears to suggest omicron may cause milder symptoms, Vance warned that those reports were very preliminary and that the virus’ transmissibility could spell real concern.
“This variant is clearly far more transmissible than other variants that we’ve seen, so we’re expecting to have more individuals infected overall,” Vance said. “When you have more individuals infected, even with a lower hospitalization rate, you could still end up with the same total number of individuals hospitalized as we’ve seen in previous waves.”
Aspen Valley Hospital CEO Dave Ressler said the hospital, like many other employers, was concerned about staffing shortages, as it had 26 employees Thursday out with COVID or COVID-like symptoms.
The hospital employs approximately 500 people, Ressler said.
Although AVH had seen quite a few people who were infected with COVID-19 recently, at least as of Thursday afternoon, none had to be admitted as an in-patient.
“We all, I can speak for the organization, feel very supported by Pitkin County Public Health and the board of health’s decision to impose the mask mandate when they did,” Ressler said. “We feel like that has made a substantial difference in protecting our community and ultimately protecting the hospital.”
Since Sept. 16, Pitkin County has required all individuals, 2 and older, to wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status. The Pitkin County Board of Health will convene again on Jan. 13 to discuss the county’s incidence rate and any potential new mitigation measures.
Neighboring Garfield County has not implemented an indoor mask mandate and its county commissioners, who compose the county’s board of health, have indicated they will not mandate masks.
RFTA, which must comply with the federal mask mandate, reported having some issues with riders not having masks, particularly during holiday periods. According to RFTA Communications Manager Jamie Tatsuno, over the Thanksgiving weekend, bus drivers had to distribute over 5,000 masks to people who didn’t have theirs.
“Since the pandemic started, [bus drivers] have this new responsibility of enforcing mask use … They’re trying to drive while they’re enforcing it and they have to politely ask people while they’re on the bus to keep their mask up or ask them to put their mask on,” Tatsuno said. “It gets a little tiresome for them to have to ask over and over.”
As a result of the highly transmissible omicron variant some events throughout the Roaring Fork Valley have been postponed or canceled altogether.
KDNK Community Radio announced on Wednesday that it had canceled its New Year’s Eve Bash as a result of omicron and a fireworks display that was also scheduled to occur in Snowmass on Thursday night was also canceled due to “staffing shortages.”
However, aside from a few cancellations, many holiday events remain scheduled in Pitkin County over the next two weeks.
“We’re keeping an eye on our cases. We really haven’t seen this steep of a trajectory with the increase in cases in our community before,” Suzuho Shimasaki, Pitkin County Public Health deputy director said. “It’s pretty concerning for us.”