A group of concerned residents has raised red flags over the Garfield County Commissioners’ expenditures related to strengthening the local oil and gas industry.
Today, Grand Valley Citizens Alliance Chair Leslie Robinson and Garfield County resident Allyn Harvey plan to go public about a new website that, they say, will illuminate the commissioners’ “efforts to kill new oil and gas development rules.”
In 2018, Colorado voters rejected Proposition 112 that would have required new oil and gas developments to be located at least 2,500 feet away from any structure intended for human occupancy or other areas deemed vulnerable.
According to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website, Proposition 112 failed by more than 250,000 votes statewide. In Garfield County specifically, 12,855 people voted against the oil and gas setback whereas 11,033 supported it.
Shortly after Proposition 112 failed at the ballot box, newly elected Gov. Jared Polis signed Senate Bill 19-181 into law, effectively changing the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission’s mission from “fostering” the oil and gas industry to “regulating” it.
The media advisory issued earlier this week, which also listed Robinson and Harvey as its contacts, stated that the Garfield County Commissioners had been “waging a war” against the development and implementation of the new oil and gas regulations.
“They’ve been doing so by spending significant amounts of taxpayer dollars on high-priced lawyers, lobbyists, PR firms and revolving door consultants to stop these rules from keeping people health and safety,” the media advisory stated.
Robinson ran for Garfield County Commissioner last year as a democrat but was defeated by republican incumbent Mike Samson. Along the campaign trail, Robinson called for the diversification of Garfield County’s economy believing the current commissioners were too reliant on the oil and gas industry.
Robinson did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday and Harvey declined to comment prior to the taxpayer accountability website’s unveiling, scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday.
“We’ve been supportive of this Garfield County taxpayer accountability project, given how much money the Garfield County Commissioners spent to undercut public health and safety rules last year and the year before,” Emily Hornback, Colorado Rural Voters director, said in an interview Wednesday. “We would encourage people to have ... a higher level of scrutiny around how the Garfield County Commissioners are spending public money, on all sorts of things, but specifically out of the Oil and Gas Mitigation Fund.”
When reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, Garfield County Commissioner John Martin said he was unaware but also unconcerned about the forthcoming taxpayer accountability website critical of him and his colleagues on the BOCC.
Martin did not shy away from the fact that the BOCC had spent more than $1 million dollars on expenditures related to new oil and gas regulations. The republican commissioner — who was recently elected to a seventh term — believed it was money well spent because it gave Garfield County a voice at the table.
“Yes, we spent money, but we spent it for the right reasons. Not to defend oil and gas but to defend the people and the revenue sources that come from oil and gas,” Martin said. “Guilty as charged. Guilty as charged that we did spend money for lawyers, etcetera.”
Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky was also unaware of the soon-to-be launched taxpayer accountability website.
Jankovsky agreed with Martin that spending $1.5 million to have a say in the development and implementation of new oil and gas regulations was a wise investment given the county’s significant natural gas industry. Jankovsky also pointed out that the money spent on the implementation of new oil and gas rules was also generated through the oil and gas industry.
“The Piceance Basin — so that’s Garfield County and Rio Blanco County — has the second-largest natural gas reserves in the United States,” Jankovsky said. “People may be foolish enough to think that natural gas is just going to stay in the ground, but that’s not the case. And even with the new rules and regulations, eventually the price of natural gas will come back up.”