Condé Nast Traveler’s annual Readers’ Choice Awards named Aspen the country’s No. 1 “Best Small City,” the luxury magazine announced Tuesday.
The acclaim came as the result of more than 800,000 Condé Nast readers who “submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe to provide a full snapshot about the places they can’t wait to return to next,” the announcement notes, adding, “The Readers’ Choice Awards are the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.”
The full list of readers’ choice awards are already available on the publication’s website and will be commemorated in print in the November issue.
“Aspen is honored to be recognized as Condé Nast Travelers’ Best Small City,” said Aspen Chamber Resort Association Vice President of Destination Marketing Eliza Voss in a statement. “We appreciate the recognition from such a prestigious publication and are flattered to sit alongside so many other wonderful destinations. This award underscores that our small-town charm with big city amenities resonates with visitors and residents alike. Aspen stands out as an authentic mountain town focused on responsible tourism, rich in arts and cultural offerings, with history around every corner, and year-round recreational opportunities for all abilities.”