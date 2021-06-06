Congratulations, Skiers: Aspen High School Class of 2021 graduation ceremony full of humor and humility

After hugging his parents and making sure his cap and tassel were situated correctly, Aspen High School Class of 2021 Valedictorian Alex Appleby made his way to the graduation ceremony’s podium to address the hundreds of people in attendance Saturday morning.
The Ivy League-bound scholar was honored to be named valedictorian, but also skeptical of his commencement speaking abilities.
“The truth is, I spent much of my four years of high school in my bedroom doing homework and in a basement building robots,” Appleby said. “For the most part, that’s why I’m valedictorian, and that’s why I think a good valedictorian speech is a bit of an oxymoron.”
Although Appleby considered himself the “least qualified” of his classmates to be delivering Saturday’s valedictory address, Columbia University believed the Aspen High School graduate was more than qualified to study computer science at its campus in New York City.
“I’m like the Betsy DeVos of graduation speakers,” Appleby said, poking fun at the former United States secretary of education. “I knew the teachers would love that one.”
At an elevation of 7,908 feet outdoors on Aspen High School’s football field, teachers, family members and friends cheered maskless as the Class of 2021 made its way down the 50-yard line. Since their junior year, Saturday’s graduating seniors had to maneuver ever-changing COVID-19 challenges like remote learning, event cancellations, wearing face coverings and touring potential college campuses — but virtually.
“Being a kid obsessed with science, the definition that I feel sums up both this year and the entirety of my high school experience is adaptation,” said Jack Blocker, Aspen High School Class of 2021 co-salutatorian. “Each student that I have had the pleasure of working with has had a spine of steel and a hunger and willingness to change.”
Blocker, like Appleby, was also admitted to an Ivy League school — Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island — where he plans on studying biochemistry.
“Each of us is comparable to a single-celled organism, mutating to fit our environment and thriving,” Blocker said. “We are extremophiles, finding ourselves in historic situations and still having an Aspen chill.”
Prior to the start of Saturday’s graduation ceremony, an instrumental version of the Beatles’ “Let It Be” played over the loudspeaker as memorable photos of the Class of 2021 appeared on an accompanying video screen. From powder days to pep rallies, picture after picture illustrated the memories the Aspen High School students had shared together over the years — fond memories that would not have been made possible without the graduating seniors’ most ardent supporters.
“First, I’d like to say thank you for all the parents for being here. Without the packed lunches, car rides and your love and support, none of us would be here,” Kendall Clark, Aspen High School Class of 2021 Co-Salutatorian, said. “Also, a huge thank you to all of our teachers from kindergarten to high school. You certainly aren’t thanked enough, but please know that your time and your wisdom has helped us more than you know.”
Clark noted how she had known many of her classmates since she was just five years old and thanked them for all of the memories they experienced together over the years. In addition to studying business administration and real estate at Chapman University, Clark will also run for the prestigious school’s cross country and track team.
Immediately following the roughly hour-and-a-half-long commencement ceremony, graduates, teachers, family and friends were given the opportunity to ride the chairlift to the top of Buttermilk for pictures.
“I will remember and cherish each moment. And, as for the future, I am so looking forward to even more memories to roll in,” Clark said. “Congratulations, Skiers.”