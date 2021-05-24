In a conversation with one of Aspen’s longtime trainers, Australian native, Ted Keith — in opinions shared by this reporter — lamented the lack of movement among much of the population over the past year. How many people have in the past several months complained about gaining 10 to 20 pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic? It’s sagacious wisdom that the older one gets, the more difficult it is to get back into a healthy routine. It requires patience and self-discipline in losing fat we’ve gained, as well as gaining muscle we’ve lost.
All that is to say it’s easy to pack on the pounds when quarantining at home in close proximity to the refrigerator and liquor cabinet. The havoc the pandemic wreaked over our survival, health and financial livelihood exacerbated many of the population’s less-than-healthy habits. Even ordinarily active people had a fear of going to the gym — or even the ability to do so, suring public health-mandated shutdowns — and the air quality in the valley due to the fires last year prohibited a lot of outdoor activity. Even without contracting the coronavirus-caused disease, people had plenty to worry about between immobility, stress, loss, depression, isolation or claustrophobia.
Keith, however, said each offered an opportunity to refocus priorities. For most Colorado residents and visitors, staying fit and playing outside is a No. 1 priority.
In just a few sessions with Keith, through Jean-Robert’s Gym in Aspen, I realized his unique approach to fitness, both physical and, in turn, mental. Do not let the cordial, good-humored personality and endearing Australian accent fool you — he is stern in his coaching, and that applies to clients whether they’re eight years old or 80, professional athletes or recreational athletes or not an athlete at all.
“I teach movements. I don’t teach exercises,” he said. “It’s all about shocking the body. The more varied the workouts, the quicker the results.”
Keith’s theory is that there are seven parts of physical fitness: muscular strength; muscular endurance; posture; flexibility; balance; cardiovascular; and nutrition.
“If you’re lacking in any of these areas, you’re not fit,” he said.
Keith is a big believer in functional exercise. It’s not about having the capability of being able to lift thousands of pounds over one’s head (unless that’s your preferred competition) or having the biggest, most bulging biceps or being able to bench press a Buick — or even having the tiniest waist and the plumpest gluteus maximus. What Keith wants to help his clients achieve, he said, is to perfect movement that mimics life. While he does work with people aiming for physical beauty, athletic performance as well as rehabilitation, strength and cardio training and injury prevention training — he never works through injuries … he prefers to work “around injuries,” he said — Keith likes to reach outside of the box and truly focus on movement, starting with something as basic as posture.
To that effect, he shared how he had worked with a senior woman who suffered from debilitating arthritis that kept her from kneeling in church to pray. After months of working with her in the hot tub at JR’s gym, doing resistance training exercises and strength building, she could finally kneel down on her own, and get back up almost effortlessly.
“It’s not the guy with the most toys that wins. It’s the guy who’s still capable of using all of them,” Keith quipped.
While not a psychiatrist, physical fitness and mental health still go hand and hand, Keither said, an acknowledgement that shows in his approachable, personable and patient approach with his clients.
In addition to the Jean-Robert’s Gym in Aspen and Willits Center, where short-term memberships are available to guests staying long-term in town, Keith also trains outside in the local parks of Aspen, out of his home gym in Basalt and at some of his clients’ homes.
Keith is certified by the American Council for Exercise and is a postural mobility specialist. He enrolls in continuing education classes annually to stay in front of all of the most recent fitness and nutrition trends.
“When you’re working out, you’re doing it for you,” he said. “Make sure you remember that.”