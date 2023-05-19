Conservation organizations in the Roaring Fork Valley are preparing for summer with big public events this weekend.
Here’s the rundown:
Runoff Party
Roaring Fork Conservancy is hosting what it dubbed a “free community event for all things river.” Its Runoff Party will be held 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at its headquarters at 22800 Two Rivers Road in Basalt. Events will include Fly Tying 101 at 11 a.m.; a demonstration at noon on preparing rafts, boats, stand-up paddleboards or fly rods for the season; and a casting contest for kids and adults at 1 p.m.
There will also be multiple stations set up on various topics and services. Food from Slow Groovin’ and beer from Odell Brewing Co. will be available for purchase.
The event is free but reservations are requested at www.roaringfork.org.
AVLT Springfest
Aspen Valley Land Trust will host its annual Springfest celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Strang Ranch in Missouri Heights. This year’s community picnic will feature ranching demonstrations, children’s activities, live music and a “sneak peek” of the National Sheepdog Finals, which will return to Strang Ranch this fall. The competitions were held there in 2016 and 2019.
In addition to the sheepdog demos, this year’s event will feature live music by Bubbly Water Band, local eats from Taqueria el Yaqui, Pony Club horseback riding demos, Canine Country School agility demos, sensory work with Smiling Goat Ranch, and activities through Farm Collaborative and Carbondale Arts.
Spanish interpretation will be provided as well as complimentary shuttles available from the Town of Carbondale community lot across from the police station from 10:45 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Coolers, chairs, and blankets are welcome, but dogs will not be permitted.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for kids 12 and under, and free for kids 2 and younger. Tickets can be purchased at avlt.org/springfest.
Ride for the Pass
The 29th annual Ride for the Pass will be hosted Saturday by the Independence Pass Foundation.
There is a 10-mile ride from the winter closure gate to the ghost town of Independence. It features 2,400 feet of climbing. There is also a family-friendly 2-mile ride from the closure gate to Weller Lake and an e-bike option.
The cost is $45 for the main ride and e-bike option as well as $25 for kids under 18; $25 for adults on the Weller ride and $15 for kids under 18 years of age; and family packages of $75 for the Independence ride and e-bike option, and $40 for the Weller ride.
Registration is online only through 5 p.m. Friday at www.independencepass.org/ride-for-the-pass.
There will be a barbecue and raffle at the winter closure gate right after the event.