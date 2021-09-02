Conservative author and political commentator Candace Owens says she was denied a COVID-19 test by a private lab in Aspen earlier this week.
Suzanna Lee, owner of Aspen Laboratories, emailed Owens on Tuesday afternoon to inform her that her appointment had been canceled.
“We cannot support anyone who has pro-actively worked to make this pandemic worse by spreading misinformation, politicizing and DISCOURAGING the wearing of masks and actively dissuading people from receiving life-saving vaccinations,” Lee said in her Aug. 31 email to Owens. “My team and myself have worked overtime, to exhaustion, unpaid and underpaid this past year, spending our own capital to ensure that our community remains protected. It would be unfair to them and to the sacrifices we have all made this year to serve you.”
Owens later posted Lee’s email to her Twitter account which has more than 2.9 million followers.
In the email, Lee also informed Owens that she would instead have to use the free kiosk near Aspen City Hall if she wanted to be tested for COVID-19 locally.
“They mail their tests to Texas and have inconsistent result times, do not take appointments so it's walk-in only midday weekdays in their back alley,” Lee informed Owens of the alternative testing site.
Owens later replied to Lee by saying, “That nobody stopped you from hitting send on such an emotionally unstable and hysterical e-mail leads me to believe that the people who work for you must love me, and would therefore never deny me this entertainment.”
The conservative political commentator has repeatedly spread misinformation about mask wearing and the effectiveness of vaccines even as the delta variant continues to fill up ICU beds across the country.
The COVID-19 vaccines have been proven to be highly effective at preventing the spread of the virus, severe illness and death.
To date more than 640,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.
This is a developing story and will be updated.