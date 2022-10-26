The amount of construction debris that gets buried in the landfill when a large house or commercial building in unincorporated Pitkin County gets demolished or remodeled has dropped significantly due to a program that hits waste generators in the pocketbook.
However, the overall diversion rate for construction debris at the landfill lags behind because the city of Aspen and town of Snowmass Village don’t participate in the program.
Pitkin County’s landfill in the hills above Aspen Village is in danger of reaching capacity in about eight years, according to county staff. Construction debris is a big part of the problem.
County staff research indicated about 18,610 tons of construction debris was hauled to the landfill between January and September this year. That accounted for nearly 52% of the buried waste in the landfill. That’s forced county officials to seek solutions to extend the dump’s life.
County commissioners created the Construction and Demolition Debris Diversion program two years ago and implemented it in spring 2021 to help buy time. It’s not uncommon for a mansion in the Aspen area to be gutted and rebuilt or demolished and replaced by new ultra-wealthy buyers. County officials wanted to find a way to prevent burial of some of that construction debris.
The debris reduction program requires people undertaking a construction project in unincorporated Pitkin County to pay a deposit of $1,000 per ton of estimated waste for a project. Contractors must use the Green Halo waste tracking system to document diverted materials and to track waste. Any project that separates all recoverable materials and diverts a minimum of 25% of the total project waste by weight gets a full refund.
There were 34 projects that had to pay a deposit between January and the end of August 2022. Twenty-eight of them qualified for a full refund while two projects got a partial refund, according to Michael Port, a diversion specialist for Pitkin County. Four projects didn’t document their waste or recovery so they forfeited their deposit, he said.
Port works with contractors to educate them on what materials can be diverted from burial in the landfill. The recoverable materials include concrete and porcelain, asphalt, rock and direct, clean wood, grass and leaves, scrap metal and metal appliances, and cardboard.
Some contractors have embraced the program. “They see that the landfill is filling up,” Port said. “They want to help.”
The average waste diversion rate for the 34 demolition and construction projects this year in Pitkin County was 48%, Port said. And because some of the projects had exceptionally high levels of diverted materials — such as a concrete foundation — the overall waste diversion rate for the projects in unincorporated Pitkin County was 72.6%, he said.
Port specifically mentioned the demolition of the old skier services building and its replacement at the base of Buttermilk as well as the remodel of Bumps restaurant as examples of effective waste diversion. Contractors for Aspen Skiing Co. sorted materials in labeled dumpsters at the worksite and recovered what they could, Port said.
County officials designed their program to reduce waste rather than generate funds, so by that measure it started with a bang. Only about $8,500 in deposits was surrendered so far this year by parties that didn’t care about keeping debris out of the landfill.
But to make a meaningful difference, the diversion program needs to expand. Construction debris and demolitions in Aspen and Snowmass Village play a big role in eating up the landfill space. Port estimated only 20% of the construction projects in the county are subject to the debris diversion ordinance.
That means the overall diversion rate falls to 38.8% when construction projects from Aspen and Snowmass Village are added to the mix.
“Projects in unincorporated Pitkin County only make up a small percentage of all (construction and demolition) materials disposed of at our facility,” said a memo to the county commissioners from Port and Cathy Hall, county solid waste director. “To make a bigger impact on (construction and demolition) waste diversion, the County should continue to push other jurisdictions to partner with the County program or implement their own requirements.”
Meanwhile, Pitkin County will consider making its rules tougher for the projects in its jurisdiction. Hall and Port recommended that commissioners raise the diversion requirement to 35% for new projects in unincorporated Pitkin County in order for contractors to get their deposits refunded.
The commissioners didn’t act on the request Tuesday but said they will revisit the issue in December. BOCC chair Patti Clapper said the diversion program also would be good fodder for future joint meetings with the elected officials from Aspen and Snowmass Village.