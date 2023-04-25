First responders and a crane operator hoisted a construction worker who fell 15 to 20 feet into a hole after scaffolding gave away on Monday, officials said.
The victim, described as a male in his 40s, was transported to Aspen Valley Hospital for medical treatment, according to a news release from the Aspen Fire Department.
The rescue mission at the residential construction site on Spruce Street lasted nearly one hour, the release says. The hole was “only a few feet wide” and at least 25 feet deep. Dispatch was contacted about the incident at 1:26 p.m.; the man was extricated from the pit by 2:27 p.m., the release states.
“According to the 911 caller, the scaffolding gave away causing the incident. The scaffolding was about halfway up the final depth of the hole which was estimated between 25-35 feet deep,” the release says, noting that Aspen firefighters and paramedics went into the hole and “packaged the patient for extraction.”
Battalion Chief Ken Josselyn of Aspen Fire and Battalion Chief Dan Burch of Aspen Ambulance coordinated rescue efforts in the hole from below grade to ensure the patient and the responders remained safe throughout the operation, the release says.
“In incidents of this type of complexity we make calculated and deliberate decisions. We make plans and backup plans, and we are constantly soliciting feedback from one another to ensure we do not harm the patient further and to ensure the safety of our personnel,” incident commander Jake Andersen of Aspen Fire said in a statement.
Aspen Fire Department responded with 15 personnel and the Aspen Ambulance District responded with six providers of advanced and basic life support, the release adds.