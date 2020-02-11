A free lecture this Wednesday at the Wheeler Opera House in Aspen, part of a longstanding winter series from the Aspen Center for Physics, will host a professor discussing the formation of galaxies.
The topic has been one of the long-outstanding problems of astrophysics. While cosmologists and astrophysicists have made great progress in mapping dark-matter structures in the universe in the past 30 years, understanding how galaxies grow within these structures remains unanswered.
Now astrophysicists use data from modern observatories, including NASA's Hubble Space Telescope, to measure how galaxies evolve. With these data, they have measured when and how quickly galaxies form their stars and how they mature to have structures like those in our own Milky Way. Casey Papovich of Texas A&M University will discuss ongoing and future research to understand the "formation epochs" of galaxies, including forthcoming prospects using the James Webb Space Telescope, where the ultimate goal is to identify the birth of the first galaxies and to form a coherent picture of galaxy formation.
The event — billed as “Hubble Past and Present: Witnessing the Formation of Galaxies” — is free and includes a “Physics Cafe” discussion in the theater lobby at 4:30 p.m., with the hourlong lecture to follow at 5:30 p.m.
For more information visit aspenphys.org/public/currentlectures.html or call 970.925.2585.