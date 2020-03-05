U.S. Forest Service officials are planning a controlled burn near Woody Creek that would take place this spring, intended to improve winter-range habitat for deer, elk and other wildlife.
The Collins Creek prescribed fire would burn targeted areas of aspen and shrub vegetation that is overgrown or of poor condition, within a 3,500-acre zone. Not all of the area would be ignited, with 50-75% ignition expected based on the distribution of fuels and barren ground. Some areas, such as intact sagebrush or wetlands, would not be targeted.
The window for the work is this spring, but is weather dependent.
“The project will be implemented when conditions are ideal for a safe and effective prescribed fire,” says a notice given to Woody Creek residents about the prescribed burn. “Conditions are considered suitable when the snow has sufficiently melted off the targeted area and all other surrounding areas still retain moisture and snow.”
This typically happens around late April or early May. The Forest Service will work with local fire officials, weather forecasters and public safety agencies to plan a burn with minimal impacts.
“Other environmental factors such as wind, temperature and relative humidity are key elements to a successful controlled ignition. If conditions are not favorable, the project will be delayed,” the notice says.
Forest Service officials typically are able to forecast within a couple of weeks when there might be ideal conditions, and narrowing it down to the exact days perhaps a week out. As plans come together in the days leading up to the controlled burn, public notices will go out through various channels, including Twitter via @WhiteRiverNews or @UCRFireCenter and the Pitkin Alert system. To sign up for the alert system, visit PitkinAlert.org.
Air pollution from the smoke of a prescribed fire is regulated by the state, which must issue a permit for the burn. Fire managers plan the event so prevailing winds carry the smoke away from populated areas.
“A project objective is to minimize smoke impacts on surrounding communities,” the neighbor notice says.
Anyone living in the area with respiratory concerns is asked to contact Jim Genung at 970-404-3150 “so that we can keep you informed of smoke conditions.”