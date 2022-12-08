The Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol is asking skiers to cool their jets voluntarily or risk facing enforcement action for straight-lining.
The superb early season conditions and relatively uncrowded slopes have encouraged some sliders to ski too fast, according to Tessa Dawson, the new director of the Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol.
“Everybody’s excited, especially when the snow conditions are good,” Dawson said.
She noted that the Skier Responsibility Code requires that skiers and riders “always stay in control. You must be able to stop or avoid people or objects.” The patrol is regularly engaged in efforts to slow skiers down in places such as Spar Gulch and Ruthie’s Run.
“Skiing does include making turns,” Dawson said. “Straight-lining isn’t going to be accepted behavior.”
This is Dawson’s first season at Aspen Mountain after serving as the ski patrol director at Crested Butte Mountain Resort the last three seasons, so she couldn’t address whether the Ajax patrol is witnessing more straight-lining this season. SkiCo Vice President of Communications Jeff Hanle said it’s becoming more of an issue over the last few years in part because of advances in gear.
“New skis and helmets give people a sense of confidence to go faster,” Hanle said. “Early season skiers get anxious to let ’em rip.”
Steady snow early this season has allowed SkiCo to open 587 of 675 acres, or 87%, on Aspen Mountain as of Wednesday morning.
SkiCo is asking skiers and riders to heed the slow skiing zones on the mountain. Banners urging slow skiing are in areas including just above the lower terminal of the Ajax Express chairlift and in Spar Gulch at Grand Junction.
The patrollers will keep eyes peeled for speeding skiers and riders and will stop people they feel are going too fast. Warnings are possible but skiers and riders also can have their passes or tickets pulled for being out of control. Too many skiers aren’t taking into account their inability to avoid a collision if another skier or rider makes an unanticipated move, Dawson said. She advised moving at the speed of those around you.
The National Ski Areas Association updated the safety code for this season and renamed it, “Your Responsibility Code.” The code was expanded from 7 to 10 points. One of the updates is this, “Do not use lifts or terrain when impaired by alcohol of drugs.”
The code can be found at https://www.nsaa.org/images/NSAA/Safety/YRC-2022.png.
On Aspen Mountain, the ski patrol also is reminding skiers and riders the Pandora’s terrain remains unmitigated for avalanches this season. “Please treat it like backcountry,” Dawson said.
SkiCo has approvals to add about 153 acres of terrain in the Pandora’s area to Aspen Mountain. Work started last summer but the terrain and a new chairlift won’t be added until next season.
The terrain is accessible via gates at the upper east side of the ski area. “If you choose to access this terrain, please be prepared,” SkiCo said in a statement. “Ski with a partner, bring the appropriate safety gear, and exercise extreme caution.”
There may be temporary closures of the Pandora’s terrain through the season for ski patrol and snow safety personnel to access the area for next season’s planned opening, SkiCo’s statement said. The public must obey closures when in place.
SkiCo also issued a couple of updates for uphillers on Wednesday. Aspen Highlands will be closed to all uphilling through Friday to prepare for Saturday’s opening. Once open, there will be no uphilling allowed above Merry-Go-Round Restaurant after 8:30 a.m.
Tiehack will be closed to uphilling Dec. 12-14 for winch cat work. Buttermilk lifts start spinning Dec. 17.