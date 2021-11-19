When the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference — also known as COP26 — wrapped up on Saturday in Glasgow, Scotland, thousands of climate activists and scholars returned to their homes to continue taking action locally, including here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Sarah Johnson, founder of the Carbondale-based environmental education organization Wild Rose Education, attended part of the conference with members of the U.S. Action for Climate Empowerment coalition. While much of the conference was dedicated to negotiating climate deals on a global level by world leaders, Johnson and others used what they learned from the experience to inform what positive change can be made at a local level.
“What we have to do is, we have to start thinking more about what ‘we’ can do and stop thinking about what can ‘I’ do,” Johnson said. “This leads to collective action rather than always relying on individual actions. Individual actions usually result in people feeling like they can’t do enough.”
That climate change most affected underprivileged communities and populations emerged as a common theme of the conference. In the Roaring Fork Valley, that is also the case. The fight against this inequity is called climate justice, which Johnson said is more than terminology — it’s a movement of people that acknowledges that climate change is affecting unprivileged people from all different places. She added that it’s also a lens from which anything related to climate change work must be front and center.
All people need to be invited to the table when it comes to discussions and action on climate change, Johnson said, because everyone, in every arena, is affected.
“You could argue that our mental health crisis is related to the climate crisis, the housing crisis and worker shortage — and yet we don’t,” she said. “I think people aren’t inviting people into that conversation.”
It also needs to be more than a series of conversations, Johnson emphasized. There are things people can do on a local level that will help create positive change.
“People need to find ways to decrease fossil fuels in their own homes and families,” Johnson said. “We need to stop consuming so much and stop encouraging consumption in general — and consumption of fossil fuels. It has to start at home.”
Around the world, many people feel unrepresented by their world leaders who are having these discussions for them, Johnson said. Each day of COP26, those who did not have passes or tickets to attend gathered on the streets of Glasgow to advocate for climate action. Johnson herself attended the conference with an “observer” pass, meaning she was there to pursue her agenda for her organization but not a part of any negotiations.
The people who gathered in Glasgow came from all different backgrounds — northern hemisphere, southern hemisphere, farmers, women’s rights advocates, old and young. Johnson said it was incredible that young people were given a seat at the official table so they could be heard by the world’s politicians. Although not everyone was able to be part of the official discussions, Johnson said the fact that so many people were mobilized and passionate enough to show up in Glasgow was a good sign.
“When they all stood up to speak, there was an overarching, so incredibly clear message that people-centered climate solutions are what we were after,” she said. “That is incredibly hopeful. For all these people to be so angry because they don’t feel represented … for the people to come together, that’s what’s going to change the world. The world leaders aren’t going to change the world; it’s people like you and I.”
Johnson documented her experiences in a blog and shared information on her website, which can be found at wildroseeducation.com/uncop.