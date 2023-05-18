State leaders are bringing the Colorado Outdoor Recreation and Economy Act back to the table for 118th United States Congress.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, and U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Boulder, announced they would be bringing the CORE Act back to Congress. The bill seeks to create protections for more than 400,000 acres of public land in the state, but has failed to advance through Congress since it was first introduced in 2019.
“Colorado’s public lands fuel more than our economy — they are a cornerstone of our way of life. The CORE Act is the result of years of conversation and compromise to boost our economy and protect our public lands for future generations,” Bennet said in a release.
The Act passed the U.S. House in early 2022 for the fifth time as part of a defense bill but stalled out in a Senate committee in May. Still, it was the farthest the bill has gotten through the process.
But with a new Congress comes a new challenge for the bill’s passing: a shifting of power in the two chambers in Congress. Direct support or opposition of CORE has followed party lines — Democrats (and Democratic caucusing independents) have voted for the bill and Republicans (including Lauren Boebert of Silt) have opposed it. In the new Congress, Republicans have a hold over the House; Democrats have a slim 51-49 edge in the Senate.
The bill was formed in 2019, synthesizing four smaller bills: the Thompson Divide Withdrawal and Protection Act, the Continental Divide Recreation,Wilderness and Camp Hale Legacy Act, the San Juan Mountains Wilderness Act and the Curecanti National Recreation Area Boundary Establishment Act. It would develop more than 70,000 acres of new wilderness areas and nearly 80,000 new recreation and conservation management areas.
In October, President Joe Biden used executive authority to designate the Camp Hale-Continental Divide National Monument, creating special protections for the 53,000-acre allotment. While in Eagle County, he announced a proposal to suspend oil and gas leases and mining claims within Thompson Divide and the beginning of a process to extend that withdrawal for 20 years. Supporters of the CORE Act are looking to see the withdrawal made permanent.
“Our community remains united around permanent protections for the Thompson Divide, building on the proposed 20-year administrative withdrawal process currently underway,” Will Roush, executive director of Wilderness Workshop said in a release from the Carbondale-based advocacy group.
Especially when it comes to the Thompson Divide, the push for protections started long before any language appeared in Congress. But some of those who have been involved for more than a decade are getting the sense that the fight could soon be over.
“It’s a truly grassroots effort that has absolutely unanimous support in this valley,” Carbondale rancher Bill Fales said in a Zoom call announcing the reintroduction of the bill. “Boy it would be fantastic to get this across the finish line. It’s been 16, 17 years we’ve been working on it.”