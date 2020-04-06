The COVID-19 hotline being operated jointly by Pitkin and Garfield counties will continue indefinitely despite a drop-off in daily calls since its mid-March inception, officials said last week.
Officially called the “Aspen to Parachute Community Hotline,” the line was created by Pitkin County government and the first calls were taken on March 11. At first, volunteers staffing the line worked out of the county’s Main Street administration building. Beginning March 20, volunteers started accepting calls from their homes as the system was reconfigured to route calls to cell phones.
From March 20 through Saturday afternoon, volunteers in both counties had taken a total of 692 calls, an average of about 46 per day, said Romany Iacono, an administrator for Pitkin County’s public works department and a hotline supervisor. The highest number of calls taken in a single day was 87 while the lowest was 21.
Prior to the new arrangement, when news of the local coronavirus spread was fresh and county and state stay-at-home orders had yet be issued, volunteers were taking more than 100 calls daily.
“Now that there are a lot more online resources on the county website (pitkincounty.com), we’ve trickled down to about 50 per day and on the weekends about 30 to 50,” Iacono said Saturday. “We had a lot fewer calls this week than last week or the week before.”
She provided rough estimates of the various call categories: 60% are callers relating possible COVID-19 symptoms and seeking information on care and testing; 20% have general questions about social distancing guidelines, isolation timeframes and the like; 10% represent employers seeking various types of information or offering help; and 10% are people in search of resources including economic and mental health assistance.
More calls are fielded on weekdays than weekends, Iacono said. On Saturday, she was taking calls over a 12-hour period as they came in sporadically.
“The weekends are a lot quieter,” she said. “By the weekend many of our volunteers are pretty spent so I take a lot of calls, but it’s not like I’m fielding hundreds of calls by myself.”
She said Pitkin County has a solid core of 10 volunteers staffing the lines while Garfield County has perhaps between five and 10 volunteers. They are equipped with a manual, created (and updated as needed) by Pitkin County’s public health department, that gives those on the receiving end various talking points concerning the types of questions asked and contacts the callers may need ranging from health care providers to agencies providing economic assistance.
“It really runs the gamut,” Iacono said. “For myself, I get a lot of calls from people presenting symptoms or people concerned about family members. We also get a whole lot of people who want to help, like contractors who want to donate PPE [personal protective equipment] or people who want to donate food, sell masks, things like that.”
She said she views the hotline as “the first step” taken by people needing information. Many callers simply want someone to talk with them. The time spent with each caller ranges between two minutes and 40 minutes.
“They want reassurance,” Iacono said. “There are people who are scared, they’re angry, they want answers or they’ve been in isolation too long. I totally get that. I spend a lot of time just chatting with people. I think that’s another purpose of the hotline — to have that human element that a lot of people can’t get.”
Another reason for the hotline is to take some of the burden off of the medical community and emergency officials who don’t have time amid the crisis to field calls from the public, she said. “I think the hotline should be available for as long as this situation goes on,” Iacono said.
Deputy County Manager Phylis Mattice officially coordinates the hotline. Michaela Higgins, an intern working with county administration under a master’s degree program, was instrumental in setting it up, both Iacono and Mattice said.
County commissioners Greg Poschman and Patti Clapper have been working as hotline volunteers. Poschman said he took three six-hour shifts within a one-week period recently. The line is staffed from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.
Poschman said he gets calls from “all over the place.” He even spoke at length with an elderly woman in New Jersey who was clearly confused and distressed and appeared to have no connection whatsoever to the Roaring Fork Valley.
“She must have found our number online somehow,” Poschman said.
He noted that the hotline also is staffed with a Spanish-speaking volunteer to assist the local Latin community. He said while he’s not qualified to provide medical advice, the guide provided to volunteers contains physical and mental health resource information he can easily pass along to callers.
Though stay-at-home orders prevent people from gathering socially in large and small groups, Poschman said he sees the coronavirus situation as “actually making us more connected than we’ve ever been. Everyone seems to be reaching out to family and friends to let them know how they are doing.”
Iacono said she fields a lot of calls from Pitkin County’s municipalities and various communities throughout the Roaring Fork Valley as well as counties outside of the valley and places across the U.S. such as Massachusetts and Alabama.
Iacono said she has found the hotline to be “a really good source of hope for me personally.” The strong cadre of volunteers staffing it is another example of how the community is coming together to support one another during a time of crisis, she said.
“I’ve just been really impressed by how many people want to help and [it shows] what a cool place we all live in,” she added.
The hotline number is (970) 429-6186.