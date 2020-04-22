During a time of year when soccer and lacrosse fields should be teeming with activity, they are instead quiet due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Likewise, gyms and workout facilities that would normally be filled with young snow-sport athletes taking part in dryland training are shuttered, as coaches endeavor to lead sessions from afar.
The impact of the coronavirus crisis on youth sports is being examined by the Project Play initiative, a subset of the Aspen Institute’s Sports and Society program that was launched in 2011.
The third of three interactive webinars, “Coronavirus and Youth Sports: What Kids Need from Coaches Now” begins today at noon. Led by Tom Farrey, executive director of the Institute’s Sports & Society program, the session is open to the public, which is welcome to chime in with questions.
“A lot of organizations are doing virtual training. The best ones are trying to connect with kids personally to see how they are doing socially and emotionally,” Farrey said Tuesday in a preamble to today’s seminar.
Registration, which is free, is available by visiting aspeninst.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AIJX4OzDSm-yrDejMmT8Tw. The first two webinars on related topics, which took place earlier in April, may be viewed at the same site.
“Youth sports are ordinarily a gathering place for millions of people at thousands of sites across the country,” reads a note on the website. It goes on to explain that the Project Play initiative is collecting information on the coronavirus’ impact on youth sports and responses from parents, coaches and other leaders.
They should have plenty of new fodder to discuss. On Tuesday, the spring season for all high school sports was officially cancelled by Rhonda Blanford-Green, commissioner for the Colorado High School Athletic Association. That announcement came on the heels of Gov. Jared Polis’ declaration on Monday that Colorado schools will remain closed to in-person classes for the rest of the school year.
Adaptations
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club’s Alpine Director Johno McBride is renowned for the tough workouts imposed on athletes he led while at the U.S. Ski Team as well as youth and teens at the club level. McBride returned to AVSC last year after two years of coaching the men’s national speed team.
While the delivery method has changed of late with the pandemic, McBride said Monday that their coaching premise and the desired results remain the same.
“We are working right into the virtual world,” McBride said. “Three times per week we are running virtual workouts with everyone on Zoom.”
The Institute’s Farrey said that based upon his observations, the sport organizations that are currently doing the best are ones that “use this downtime to deepen relationships with their families, customers.
“Kids have such needs right now, their lives are turned upside down. They are stuck at home, bored. How do you get them what they need to get through” these times, Farrey asked.
Joining the webinar today are: Shaina Ross, program director for the U.S. Soccer Foundation; Dr. Andrew Pearle, chief of sports medicine, Hospital for Special Surgery; and Martin Fox, program associate with the Sports and Society Program.
The web series kicked off April 1 with an exploration of what may lie ahead in the wake of the unfolding pandemic.
“Last year, about 38 percent of kids played a team sport on a regular basis. Today that’s surely close to zero. Kids are losing their social, emotional and cognitive benefits from sports,” according to the webinar recap.
It also noted that in the wake of the Great Recession, kids’ participation in team sports dropped from 45 percent in 2008 to 38 percent in 2014.
Dave DuPont, CEO of TeamSnap, said he didn’t believe there will be an immediate return to youth sports once stay-at-home orders are lifted.
“Our best guess is it will start to take place at the beginning of July, build momentum over the summer, and we believe that 75 percent of (participants) will be back in action this coming fall,” he was quoted as saying. TeamSnap surveyed 10,000 organizations through its software, according to the meeting transcript.
Another participant in the first webinar, Bethany Rubin Henderson, CEO of DC Scores, suggested that timetable was optimistic.
“I think we’re looking at a longer timeframe. I certainly think back to school means some form of back to sport. I think there may be a little bit of a difference between team sports and individual sports and the difference between back to sport intramural and back to sport league. Because even when we go back to school, there’s still a contained ecosystem,” Rubin Henderson was quoted as saying.
“Once you start having cross-league games, you’re mixing people from all different types of communities, which seems to be the problem that’s driving the pandemic crisis now. I think one of the questions that remains unanswered is if there’s a second surge — as some epidemiologists have predicted for the fall — what impact that will have on sports, and schools for that matter,” according to Rubin Henderson.
DuPont stated that if there’s no return to youth sports by fall, the impact will be “devastating.”
Also, it was discussed that the demand and supply of “quality affordable sport activity could lead to new models that better meet the needs of children and families” who find club team sports less financially accessible due to the economic downturn.
Farrey opined, “It makes me wonder if we’ll see more enthusiasm or create a scenario for more in-town rec leagues and hold off the travel team environment. Instead of sorting the weak from the strong when they’re 6 or 7 years old, promote more low-cost, local activity that’s more inclusive and more affordable for more families, at least through grade school.”
Project Play’s second webinar, on April 15, looked at how youth sports leaders representing for-profits, nonprofits and parks and recreation departments are dealing with pandemic-related issues.Transparency about challenges, good communication, flexibility with refunds and the concept of diversifying funding streams arose from that discussion.
That panel featured Brendan Tuohey, the co-founder and president of PeacePlayers International; Lisa Frates, executive director of the Bethesda Soccer Club; and Jack Castle, the sports administrator of the Columbus, Ohio, recreation and parks department.
Tuohey stated that during the last recession he was initially reticent to share the difficult financial position being faced, but found the responses to be the opposite of what was anticipated.
“We were able to engage our board members and key donors, although it took a while, and have them take ownership with us of this crisis. We changed our whole organizational structure, which made us do a better job of diversifying our funding,” he said.
Today’s webinar promises to provide equally valuable information.
“If people want to understand what kids need from coaches, we will provide some guidance,” Farrey said Tuesday.
That guidance could be seen as a kernel of assurance during a time of widespread uncertainty about how life, including sports, will be shaped by the coronavirus.
Asked what the forecast might be for future team workouts, AVSC’s McBride said that remains to be seen.
“Not sure what will happen with camps and summer training but we are trying to stay positive,” he said.