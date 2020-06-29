A June 19 vehicular collision in the Holland Hills area near Basalt has resulted in a second casualty, according to a Monday statement from the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.
Nicole Glineur, 66, died of multiple injuries sustained from the two-vehicle crash, according to the statement. The manner of death was accidental.
Glineur, of Washington, D.C., is the second death associated with the incident. Susan Gordy, 65, of Chicago, was pronounced dead on the scene. Gordy was driving the car that pulled onto Highway 82 from Bishop Road and was struck by another vehicle traveling on the highway, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
Glineur was the passenger in Gordy's vehicle. She was transported to Valley View Hospital in Glenwood Springs with critical injuries and later airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. She was taken off life support on Monday.