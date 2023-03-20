The man killed in Sunday’s avalanche in Maroon Bowl was identified by the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office on Monday as Gabor Hazas, 54, of Budapest, Hungary.
Hazas was skiing with two other people when they triggered a slide at about 1:27 p.m. Sunday. The two other skiers were rescued. Hazas was buried by the avalanche and did not survive. The members of the group had avalanche safety training and were carrying and using their safety equipment, according to the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office.
The cause of death is being investigated and the manner of death was ruled to be an accident, the coroner’s office said in a statement.
The two other skiers were rescued and uninjured.
Hazas was the ninth person killed by an avalanche in Colorado this winter, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center said. There have been five skiers killed, three snowmobilers and one snowboarder, according to CAIC’s records.