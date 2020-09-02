Since learning Aug. 27 that one of its youngest students had tested positive for COVID-19, the Aspen School District “out of an abundance of caution” closed the Cottage Preschool.
Superintendent David Baugh said last week that he was optimistic that the facility could reopen at least a few of its five classrooms but was prepared to keep the learning center closed until Sept. 8, which aligns with the Aspen Elementary School reopening classrooms to in-person learning.
In total, nine people were quarantined and 11 people had been recommended to seek COVID-19 testing, Baugh said Tuesday evening.
“We didn’t get any of the test results,” he said. “We thought we were going to have the data we needed sooner, but in the age of COVID, testing’s inconsistent. Some people can get the rapid test and they’re boom, done. Other people, it takes two to three days for anything to happen.”
Earlier in the day, Baugh remained hopeful that, should the district receive negative test results and with the blessing from public health officials, the Cottage could have opened in at least a partial capacity Wednesday.
“That’s just what’s been hamstringing us. We are hoping to open at least some of the classrooms, hopefully for tomorrow,” he said earlier Tuesday.
But by about 8:30 p.m., it was clear that wasn’t going to happen. In addition to meeting with Pitkin County Public Health and his administrative colleagues, Baugh is also busy keeping up with parent and staff communications as new information unfolds.
“We’ve been doing a nightly email to the parents and staff. Every single communication, we vet it with Pitkin County Health,” he said. “We communicate probably not as much as they want, but with everything we’ve got.”
Still, Baugh assured that the preschool will continue to hum along, even if in the background of the shuttered building.
“We’re going to put the staff to work on long-range plans and some professional development,” he said.
At a school board meeting last month, Aspen Elementary School unveiled its course for getting kindergarteners through fourth-graders back into some semblance of in-person learning, which included navigating areas of the campus usually reserved for middle and high schoolers.
In order to maintain physical distance while ensuring social well-being, the third-graders will occupy the middle school facility, while the fourth-graders will take over the high school in cohorts of between nine and 11 students, AES Principal Chris Basten explained.
The smaller cohorts will be essentially self-contained, and siblings will be in the same cohort to alleviate some at-home stress for parents. The model is a hybrid between in-person and online learning, with an alternating schedule that allows teachers some much-needed planning time Wednesdays.
So one group will go to school on Mondays and Tuesdays, have a break on Wednesdays, then pivot to online platforms on Thursdays and Fridays. Conversely, the other will be learning virtually on Mondays and Tuesdays, enjoy the same break on Wednesdays and put on their backpacks Thursdays and Fridays.
Aspen Middle and High School students have continued their studies online through distance learning since Aug. 26.