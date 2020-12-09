After 20 years, the Aspen City Council is getting a raise. In a 4-1 vote Tuesday night, the sitting council agreed to raise the next iteration of representatives’ salaries by $1,000 per month.
No members of the public weighed in on the decision. The lone dissenting vote came from Ann Mullins, who is serving her final year as a councilmember.
“Aside from the fact you are a very persuasive bunch, I still think we should table this,” she said.
She agreed with her colleagues that the role takes up more than just part-time work but maintained her position that the timing was wrong, as the community continues to face down the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am very respectful of all the work that all of us put in, but I am also very aware of the suffering that's going on around us,” she said.
Council salaries have not seen any increase since 2001. Mayor Torre expressed hesitation regarding a provision of the ordinance that would trigger an automatic cost-of-living increase moving forward as council seats change over. But other councilmembers said it was the only way to ensure that another two decades don’t go by before wages are increased again.
“It’s been 20 years,” said councilmember Ward Hauenstein. “Without this CPI increase, every year, council compensation would be slipping further and further behind what it should be.”
First-term councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he would rather see a higher increase than the one approved Tuesday, but that the auto-adjustments would keep future councils from having to take on the same battle of voting to spend public dollars on their roles.
“In any year, this is at best an awkward decision for council to vote on, even though it doesn't affect them. I want to provide the best opportunity for people to run and serve in office from a diverse economic background,” Mesirow said.
The new ordinance formalizes the hours worked, shifting the language from “part time” to “at least 20 hours.” The definition helps anyone serving on council who must also show work hour records on their employee housing certification documents if they live within the city’s subsidized housing.
“I did put one provision into the recitals regarding recognition and an acknowledgment that this job for mayor and council, and the time commitments associated with it, have increased significantly since 2001,” said City Attorney Jim True, “including an acknowledgment that at least a minimum of 20 hours a week is required to effectively provide the services that the members were elected for.”
Councilmember Rachel Richards requested this change on first reading last week. She and Mayor Torre are the two members of council who live in the local deed-restricted program. The prior iteration of council had no members living in deed-restricted housing.
“It's kind of locking in what already was,” she said. “It's just an acknowledgment of how the city has treated this and their council members for a very, very long time.”
No council can vote to increase their own active salaries, though they can benefit from the raise in future terms.
Along with Mullins, Hauenstein’s term also ends this spring. Petitions are now available for any resident wishing to be on the ballot for the March election, which also includes a mayoral race.
Hauenstein, Torre and four other members of the public have picked up a petition from City Clerk Nicole Henning. She said no one has yet to return the application with the required 25 signatures from registered Aspen voters. This year, the petitions can be requested electronically through nicole.Henning@cityofaspen.com and proof of support can also be provided via email.
“There are definitely COVID challenges,” Henning said of the upcoming election season.
Along with encouraging voters to mail in ballots this year, the city has also procured a secure dropbox to be placed outside of city hall and will be borrowing personal protective equipment from the county clerk’s office that was used in the 2020 general election this November.
Like any year, the city will be recruiting volunteers and election judges to help officiate the election.
“That's a challenge too, because they tend to be an older age group that is more at risk,” Henning said.
Candidates must have one year of residency in Aspen to be eligible to run for a council seat. Completed petitions need to be submitted by Dec. 21. Henning will have the official ballot entries certified within the week following the deadline. The election is March 2.
“We will get through it; we just have to figure out how to best work as a team when we are not all together,” she said.