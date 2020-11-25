The Aspen City Council passed an ordinance lining out salary increases for future elected officials on first reading Tuesday night. A second hearing that will be open to public comment on the matter is scheduled for Dec. 8.
Currently the two-year mayor position earns $27,900 a year and the four-year council terms garner $20,400 annually. All five members have the option for a subsidized health care plan as well.
These compensation levels were set by an ordinance passed in 2001. Since then, the discussion of council raises has come up and been shot down several times.
Ordinance 21, passed unanimously on first reading, would increase each member’s salary by $1,000 a month. Sitting councils cannot vote to put into effect salary increases during their current term, so the raises would take effect as new seats open up. When such time as all positions have rolled over, the cost from the city’s general fund to council salaries would be just under $170,000 a year, plus benefits.
While councilmember Ann Mullins joined her colleagues in passing the ordinance on first reading, she said she would not support it on final reading.
“I know we are putting in a lot more hours than we were expecting to, or that we are fairly compensated for, but I think it's a rough time to be considering this,” Mullins said.
She pointed out that certain protections for those who are financially suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic — such as eviction freezes — will be expiring soon. She went on to say that she has noticed a growing number of people relying on food distribution sites at which she volunteers.
She expressed concern that the rise in Pitkin County COVID-19 cases may lead to a staggering loss of jobs, should non-essential services be ordered to close under the red category on the state’s coronadial.
“Restaurants are facing the red zone, if we go into the red zone,” she said.
She predicts that will be the case, saying many people will not abide by social distancing and group size restrictions heading into the holiday season.
“If we've learned anything from the previous holidays, it's going to spike again,” Mullins said.
She suggested that the council put off the discussion until the spring and choose a smaller increase at that time.
Councilmember Rachel Richards said does not want to follow in the footsteps of previous councils that have pushed the decision down the road.
“There was a reason not to do it two years ago. There is a reason not to do it now. There will be a reason not to do it two years from now. There is always a reason,” she said.
She said council salaries should be considered as important as the rest of the initiatives on which the city spends its budget.
“If we were to stop this, I would want to stop an awful lot of other things that are coming out of that general fund for next year,” Richards said.
She said, in fact, the financial blow to the working class this year strengthens the argument to increase council salaries.
“The very same people who are suffering may find themselves disqualified to serve in this role because we were unwilling to offer them decent compensation,” she said.
She said that at the current rate, most of Aspen’s workforce would not be able to make ends meet while serving on council.
“It starts to feel like we are keeping this for people who have some family background money or historical and well-earned place in the community,” she said. “But that people who are wage earners and don't have a flexible schedule won't be able to fulfill this job and won't be able to qualify for it.”
She contended that a higher salary will attract a more diverse candidate pool as elections loom in March.
Mullins pointed out that the Pitkin County commissioners, earning much more at $80,000 a year, have seen uncontested races in the last two elections, so compensation alone doesn’t guarantee a full field.
“There were very few people that actually ran, and that's a large salary,” she said. “I would like council to think one more time whether this is the right time to be suggesting this.”
As an owner of government-subsidized affordable housing, Richards also asked that the new ordinance include language clarifying that the role is more than 20 hours a week. All residents of deed-restricted housing must qualify with the housing office by proving 1,500 work hours annually within the county.
She said that shortchanges her and any future affordable housing candidates seeking office because the role requires significantly more than 20 hours.
“It's kind of like, regardless of how many hours I might put in, I only get to count 20 hours a week from the city,” she said.
Freshman councilmember Skippy Mesirow said he puts in 40 to 60 hours for the job each week on top of his full-time job for a property management company.
“I do not want to saddle the next council with that burden,” Mesirow said.
As a fix to the trend of previous councils passing the buck on the compensation question, Ordinance 21 also includes a provision for periodic cost-of-living raises moving forward.
Mayor Torre asked the council to consider that portion of the language leading up to final reading.
“I'm not sure I agree with that being in this kind of agreement and compensation package,” he said.
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein said that city employees do have cost-of-living raises worked into their packages. He estimated that he puts in 30 hours a week across preparing for and attending council meetings, as well as the other boards and commissions that council members are assigned to.
In response to Mullins, he said a council member could always elect to give up or donate their salary, but that as it stands currently, council members are putting in free work each week that they clock in excess of 20 hours.
“To not have a compensation that at least makes it not a penalty to serve, and tries to fairly compensate for the time spent to serve, I think is necessary to get wide representation on city council,” he said.