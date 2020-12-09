One day before their final meeting of the year, Aspen City Council was notified that organizers of the Food & Wine Classic would like to move the event from June to September for 2021.
The signature culinary festival was canceled in 2020 as stay-at-home orders spread throughout the country in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Debbie Braun, president of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association, told council in a work session Monday night that its absence was a blow to the local economy. The summer kick-off event brings high-dollar visits to local restaurants, hotels and shops.
“It has significant economic impact on the community,” Braun said.
With uncertainty still the name of the game looking forward, Food & Wine Classic’s Devin Padgett told councilmembers that Sept. 9 through Sept. 12 would be a safer bet than June for an event that is inherently not socially distanced.
“We’ve explored all of our options, and with what we are going through now ... six months from now seems early,” he said.
In order to construct the tents that transform Wagner Park into the Grand Tasting Pavilion, the festival would need private use of the land from Sept. 1 to 15. These dates, however, overlap with two long-standing sporting events held in Aspen each fall: the MotherLode Volleyball Classic and Ruggerfest.
The issue came back before council during their regular meeting Tuesday evening, when Mayor Torre added the conversation to the agenda for further discussion.
The MotherLode, a 48-year-running tradition, is an elimination volleyball tournament held each Labor Day. As teams lose out, less and less space is needed for play. But event director Corey Bryndal told council that for Sept. 3 to 5, the use of Wagner Park would be necessary. The conversation to date has been rushed, he added.
“I just learned of some of the news around the Food & Wine event and some of the dates you are working on a few hours ago,” Bryndal said.
He said like Food & Wine, his event also brings players and fans — and their pocketbooks — to Aspen for a boost to the economy.
“With the use of Wagner Park, we increase the value to the players, [and] we increase the engagement that the players have with the stores, restaurants and lodging in the area,” Bryndal said.
He continued that the costs have already gone into 2021 event planning, with COVID-19 in mind. New nets and ball-stops have been purchased, as well as individual tents for each team. This year, the addition of professional exhibition games is also on the schedule.
Mayor Torre questioned city staff about the tradeoffs that would occur if the Food & Wine Classic was granted the full set-up and tear-down dates it was requesting.
“Are we going to be limiting that event, or are they going to be able to pursue a new and improved and even better Motherlode volleyball tournament?”
City Manager Sara Ott said that there was no way to get Food & Wine set up by Sept. 9 without closing down Wagner Park for construction over the Labor Day holiday.
“The request by Food & Wine would require the MotherLode to be relocated into other lands,” Ott said.
But council gave the OK to staff to give the Food & Wine Classic the September dates they are seeking, essentially removing the volleyball tournament from the town’s central park for this year. The parks and recreation department is seeking alternate locations in which the early-round matches can be conducted.
Mayor Torre expressed his disagreement with the Classic booting another event, as well as the back-to-back dates of the culinary event into Ruggerfest — meaning public use of the park would be unavailable for the majority of the month.
“There are several items about this that I know are not comfortable to me and I know are not comfortable to others,” Torre said.
He emphasized that whereas the June dates allowed Food & Wine to serve as a season kickoff during what otherwise would be a slow time locally, September is already a high tourism month.
“September is a busy month. This September was a busy month even in the pandemic, and next year I assume that it will be as well,” Torre said. “I am very much looking forward to this going back to its June home and not living forever in September.”
He did concede that in order to safely host all three events, the date change would be worth the exception in 2021.
“This is an opportunity for us to work together,” he said. “In a pandemic year, I can support this move.”
ACRA has been facilitating the conversation between the three events and the city, Braun said. According to Food & Wine event leaders, there is no budging on the September dates requested.
“We did circle our wagons today,” she said. “We affirm the dates, the choices that we made and why we made them.”
As for Ruggerfest, Padgett said the festival was able to come to an agreement with the rugby event that brings 40 teams and fans from around the world to Aspen each September. He said the Ruggerfest organizers have agreed to move their event back, which would allow time for the deconstruction of the Grand Tasting village as well as lawn repair for the damage done to the grass during the Food & Wine weekend.
“The missing piece is to figure out a formal arrangement for MotherLode,” he said. “We feel like we are in a really good place right now, that we can put together this amazing month of September to end the summer and have three signature events in Aspen and really have a great end of the summer.”
Councilmember Ward Hauenstein told staff he wants all three events to be hosted in town throughout September. He echoed the mayor’s concern for the Motherlode’s forced relocation but said it goes in lockstep with the year of the pandemic.
“This is a one-year, one-off, very-special 2020 year that thank goodness is finally winding down,” Hauenstein said.