Aspen City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to table a proposed ordinance that would amend the city land use code relating to affordable housing mitigation. The discussion is expected to return to the council table sometime in January.
Council approved the ordinance on first reading on Nov. 23 after multiple weeks of discussions with staff and work sessions. The ordinance would amend the city’s land use code to eliminate the credit for existing floor area and use a gross, rather than net, floor area calculation when assessing affordable housing mitigation requirements on new development and redevelopment.
On Nov. 23, council asked to see more comments from the Planning and Zoning Commission — which recommended the ordinance on Nov. 16 with two conditions: the city must evaluate the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority's deferral agreement related to mitigation calculation requirements in the future rather than in the present, and staff needs to evaluate and provide additional clarity throughout the code related to floor area, gross floor area, net floor area and square footage.
Ben Anderson, principal long range planner, presented the P&Z comments on Tuesday, in addition to comments collected from the public. Anderson said a main topic of concern among community members was the impact the policy resolution would have on locals, particularly the changes to the deferral agreement.
Anderson said that basic development rights will remain unchanged.
“The land use code allows for the deferral of mitigation requirements for property owners qualified as a full-time, local working resident,” he said in his presentation. “This would change mitigation requirements — not allowable floor area calculation.”
Since the Nov. 23 meeting, staff also made updates to the ordinance’s language. Anderson said this allows for better cross-referencing and more clarity. Staff also agreed to work with the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority on improvements to the deferral agreement, as well as with data collectors to bring precision to a 2015 employee generation study, upon passage of the ordinance.
Members of the public spoke during the public hearing portion of Tuesday’s discussion to express their concerns and asked councilmembers to consider not passing the ordinance. Resident Mike Maple said the city should bring more fairness to the proposed fees.
“Make it fair and recognize, in some way, the mitigation by a local resident that lives in their own home,” Maple said. “Don’t impose the same fee 10 years down the road.”
Community members also voiced concerns over the recent moratorium that was passed by emergency ordinance last Wednesday on new residential development, and asked the city to allow an extra 180 days for projects that are already in progress to continue.
Council debated whether to table the affordable housing mitigation ordinance for about one-half hour. Councilmember Ward Hauenstein first moved to table it, but City Attorney Jim True said tabling it would require a future motion to bring it back and then set a second date for consideration, and the motion was withdrawn.
However, Councilmember Rachel Richards said she was interested in continuing the discussion further.
“This is my long way of saying that I do think that this work is important,” Richards said. “I think we should spend some time on it.”
Mayor Torre also said he was interested in continuing the discussion to get more work done and spend time working with local residents. He said he was supportive of the ordinance overall, and although the city is on the right track, he had more questions. Community Development Director Phillip Supino said staff could continue working on the ordinance throughout the moratorium.
Aspen City Council will not meet again until Jan. 10, when they will gather for the first time in their new council chambers on the third floor of the new City Hall on Rio Grande Place.