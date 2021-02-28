Council to review Historic Preservation Commission’s final authority

Some weeks Aspen’s Historic Preservation Commission is reviewing a subdivision lot split. Sometimes an owner of a historic property will want to waive the right to develop extra square feet and move that right somewhere else in town. Sometimes meetings end up more contentious, like the recent review of an affordable housing proposal on a lot that contains a historic miner’s cabin.
Each of these requests comes in front of the volunteer board of Aspen residents that give their time and expertise reviewing plans, making recommendations and ultimately approving or denying any changes made to the town’s designated historic treasures.
Over the last year, that seven-member board has diminished to just four members. The even number resulted in the first split vote of board chair Kara Thompson’s tenure. She said a full board, along with two designated alternates, results in robust conversation that leads to better projects for all in town.
“You have more people, you have more opinions and you have more discussion,” Thompson said. “Our discussion normally leads to better projects, and I think we would get better projects if we had more people contributing.”
Aspen residents can apply to serve on the Historic Preservation Commission through the city’s website. Qualified applicants will be passed on to city council for review and selection. The role includes about five hours of public meetings a month, with equal amount in prep time and site visits.
While a portion of the responsibilities include looking over conceptual design plans and architectural renderings, the objective is to have a well-rounded board.
“We like to have a mix of design professions and regular community voice,” Thompson said.
Along with 300 historically designated buildings in city limits, Aspen’s downtown core and Main Street were both designated as historic resources in the 1970s.
“We do review all the downtown projects. We get an opportunity to give feedback, and I think it’s really important for all aspects of the community to have a voice in that — just anyone who cares about the built environment and who wants to be involved with future development of the town,” she said.
While many of Aspen’s citizen boards and commissions serve only as an advisory voice for items the council will be voting on, projects involving historic resources get their make or break from the decisions made by HPC.
Planning Director Amy Simon, who previously led the city’s historic preservation program, said that the certified local government status of the commission comes from meeting high standards set by the state’s historical society. One of those provisions is that the board be composed of at least 40% professionals in the field.
“HPC has always had certain decision-making authority that ends with them,” Simon said. “Because a lot of what they do is design review, and they are considered the most expert board on that topic.
This authority has been questioned in the past, when the commission has voted at odds with council’s will. While a council can formally discuss HPC’s actions and remand a decision back for further discussion, the commission does not have to vote as directed by city council.
This week, Councilmember Ward Hauenstein asked his fellow members to agree to a future discussion stripping the final authority from HPC.
“[This is] something that I have objected to for quite a while,” he said, recalling a vote by HPC that allowed affordable housing to be mitigated off-site instead of within a new development proposed at 517 E. Hopkins Ave. “I just don’t think that’s right for an appointed board.”
While his fellow councilmembers did not say they would be amenable to revoking HPC’s final authority, they did agree to have staff present alternative review structures in a future work session.
The commission itself was created along with the downtown and Main Street historic districts by city council in a time when the public was seeing many old homes razed for new construction.
“It was a grassroots movement that started here in the ’70s from a citizen committee that was formed called Save the Victorians,” Simon said. “There were a few councilmembers at the time who were enthusiastic about making sure we didn’t lose all of these potential historic resources.”
In the nearly 100-page guidelines that inform all HPC decision-making, the benefits of protecting original buildings are laid out in the introduction.
“Preservation of the built environment in Aspen provides a fundamental link to the past. Many of the buildings tell the story of Aspen’s unique historical development. Preserving these resources creates a sense of place for those who live here and provides visitors a connection with this unique heritage,” it reads.
Simon said that locals and visitors alike appreciate that a walk through Aspen is also a walk through history.
“People want to come here for a unique and special experience,” she said. “We all enjoy living here, surrounded by the history of Aspen from silver mining through this world-class ski resort and all the things we value today.”
Aspen’s rich history as a community prior to its establishment as a ski resort gives it character lacking in its sister resorts. And while Thompson said that community character is well appreciated, it may not be common knowledge that much of that preserved character is on the shoulders of the nine citizens (including alternates) serving on the HPC.
“Most of the public is not aware of the labor of love that goes into all of this,” she said. “I hear people talk all the time of how Aspen is a unique little paradise but feels different than any other ski town, and I think that has a lot to do with what our board does, preserving that small-town feel that everybody loves.”
She said among the challenges to filling out the board back to full steam are the limitations that come with COVID-19, including continued social distancing and virtual meetings. Additionally, members must live within city limits, which, as many locals know, often comes down to the luck of the draw.
“In my opinion, that’s the biggest limitation [to recruitment], because it’s so challenging to live here,” she said.
And while Simon also has her theories crediting the pandemic with the many openings on the board, she said that in general, many members end up serving beyond their four-year term because of the sense of accomplishment they feel walking around town and knowing their work helps maintain the cityscape we have today.
“We’ve had a lot of people serve beyond their first term,” Simon said. “You become passionate about it and an expert about it, so that’s really great.”