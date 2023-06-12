The Aspen City Council will meet today to review and discuss the goals they set for the next two years, which will inform the city’s priorities going forward.
On May 22, council members met for a full-day retreat and identified six areas of focus they wanted to prioritize over the next two years. The areas of focus are mobility, affordable housing, community building and health, customer-focused government, protecting the environment and prioritizing infrastructure and maintenance for aging facilities.
Councilman Sam Rose said the goals were listed in order of priority, but the council felt that they were all necessary and deserved staff time so they wanted to make sure they were all represented in the resolution that outlines them.
“We had a list of priorities where we did a top three and then another three,” Rose said Friday. “The [top goal] that everyone agreed on was mobility. I think that is a big deal to everyone that all five of us agreed on the No. 1 priority, and with that, I think it’s important that people see that everything we do, we’re doing through the lens of mobility.”
Prior to the retreat, Rose told the Aspen Daily News he wanted to see the city prioritize the residential permitting process and preventing downtown projects from being stalled and buildings from sitting vacant. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he wanted to see more effort on transportation and the entrance to Aspen.
Under each area of focus, the council identified more specific goals. For example, according to the resolution, the council’s mobility goal is to “improve and expand our efficient, multimodal and integrated transportation system to reduce vehicle miles traveled (VMT) and air pollution.” They plan to accomplish that through various tasks, including working with the Elected Officials Transportation Committee and the Colorado Department of Transportation to complete a comprehensive traffic study between Brush Creek and Aspen. It also includes increasing electrification of a city and regional transit fleet.
Rose’s original wishes are also represented under the community building and health portion, which includes developing policies and regulations to ensure the timely completion of development projects and limit the impact of commercial vacancies. It also includes renovation of the Armory building (the former City Hall), increasing child care spaces and partnering with local health and human service nonprofit organizations through the city grants program.
Rose said he thought the retreat went well and that he’s glad the council will make an effort to make more progress on important issues like downtown projects.
“A lot of the stuff was already happening on the administrative side, and I’m just glad that we’re taking it on from a city council perspective as well,” he said. “A lot of the empty spaces are not the fault of the city entirely, so I’m just encouraged that we’re taking care of the part that is our fault. We’re nowhere near perfect but at least we’re heading in the right direction.”
If the resolution is adopted, the city will prioritize delivering a high-quality and sustainable affordable housing system, maintaining and enhancing community engagement and relationships with customers, and reducing Aspen’s greenhouse gas emissions. Aspen also hopes to continue to provide leadership to other communities with regard to the environment.
The council sets goals each two years after new council members are elected into office in order to guide the city in the direction they prefer. At today’s work session, the council will have the opportunity to make changes to the goal statement, and staff will bring it back for final consideration on June 20.
The work session will begin at 4 p.m. today at Aspen City Hall. Members of the public will be able to attend or watch over Zoom or Grassroots TV, but will not be invited to make public comments.