The ongoing issue of traffic effects on the West End neighborhood will return to the Aspen City Council on Monday with a scheduled work session on the results of a new study.
The study, performed by the Fox Tuttle Transportation Group, concludes that the installation of physical traffic-calming measures would not alter the traffic impacts. It also shows that any physical control measures to shift congestion away from the West End back to Main Street likely would result in heightened traffic on Highway 82, extending the problem for several blocks farther than usual.
“This project looked at vehicle impacts on town,” Deputy City Engineer Pete Rice said. He and City Engineer Trish Aragon said their big takeaway is that any actions taken in the West End or anywhere else in town will still result in traffic and congestion in Aspen.
According to a memorandum from the city’s engineering department, staff will recommend interim actions to improve the outbound capacity of Main Street and continue to focus on long-term transportation projects such as the Entrance to Aspen.
Upon hearing this recommendation, council can direct staff to do any of the following: develop physical traffic-calming measures that could shift patterns back to Main Street; focus staff resources on existing traffic-related projects such as the Entrance to Aspen, parking improvements and the bicycle and pedestrian master plan to manage safety; or develop conceptual projects — as is the recommendation — that focus on decreasing westbound traffic on Highway 82.
Residents of the West End have been vocal in the past about the need for more efforts to calm traffic in the neighborhood. In July, a member of the West End Pedestrian Safety Group said he appreciated the city’s efforts to slow traffic by adding two stop signs, but added that he would like to see more action and was eagerly awaiting the results of the traffic study.
The safety group, made up of more than 150 Aspen community members as of July, has previously recommended increasing the number of stop signs in the West End, adding speed bumps on Cemetery Lane, creating well-painted pedestrian crosswalks along West Smuggler Street and increasing enforcement of moving violations — including increased law enforcement presence and traffic cameras. City staff believes those efforts would not have the desired outcome, the memo says.
Traffic data and field observations reported in the study indicate that vehicle speeds were not above the policy threshold during peak hours this summer. In fact, the study suggests that speeds were below the legal limit. Data counts measured at Castle Creek Bridge and Cemetery Lane also show that the number of vehicles is not increasing and instead appears to be trending slightly downward.
“We have not seen that traffic has increased,” Aragon said.
The memo states that this is likely due to a multitude of efforts to reduce the number of passenger vehicles traveling into and out of Aspen each day. The study also found that traffic traveling through the S-curves out of Aspen is limited to approximately 700 vehicles per hour, at which point congestion begins. Peak-hour counts at 8th Street and West Smuggler found 600 to 650 vehicles per hour, which makes up 32% to 41% of the total peak-hour vehicle volume.
“These counts are indicative of both the elevated traffic volume in the West End neighborhood and the importance of Power Plant Road to vehicle mobility in the city of Aspen,” staff wrote.
Following Monday’s meeting, city staff will conduct community outreach about next steps, following direction provided by council members. According to the memo, any conceptual project would be developed in conjunction with community feedback to be able to provide the council with information about potential project goals, outcomes, budgets, resources, timelines and community support.