Aspen City Council supported additional measures aimed at slowing traffic and easing congestion in the West End neighborhood during a work session on Monday.
Due to concerns in recent years about the heightened traffic in the West End as drivers attempt to bypass the S-curves along Main Street, the city initiated a traffic-calming project in 2021 and conducted a traffic study. To reduce Main Street congestion, the city council supported steps such as additional stop signs, crosswalks and other traffic control concepts instead of installing new infrastructure measures.
Staff presented the council with a few options, including implementing a 15-mph speed limit, installing four-way stop signs and developing pedestrian routes along one side of the road connected with crosswalks. City Engineer Trish Aragon said that in her experience, she has not had success with attempting to implement measures to lower traffic speeds below 20 mph, without installing features like speed bumps that make the road unsafe for bicycles or emergency access.
Staff also recommended that the council follow the recommendations of the consultants who conducted the traffic study, which supported additional crosswalks only if other pedestrian infrastructure was installed, such as sidewalks or ped-ways on one side of the street. The consultants concluded that a 15-mph speed limit was not necessary, but that additional 20-mph speed limit signs and an educational campaign about reduced speed should be implemented, as well as a seasonal trial of pavement markings and intersection narrowing measures with delineators at up to three streets and intersections.
Scott Berger, a traffic engineer who conducted the study, told the council that the average speed in the West End is 19 mph.
“If we dropped the speed limit in the West End from 20 to 15, most drivers wouldn’t feel that was something that they should be doing, so we would get more variance between someone that would pay more attention to the speed limit and others that wouldn’t,” Berger said. “And with more speed variance, we actually anticipate it would decrease safety rather than increase safety.”
The council was ultimately supportive of changing the speed limit to 15 mph even though it was not recommended. They said that because there was nothing to signal that a reduced speed limit would not help, they were interested in trying it to see if it works.
“Doing nothing — that’s not an option,” Councilman John Doyle said. “I would support putting in some speed limit signs, maybe some more stop signs, just to try something.”
Council members also supported additional stop signs and more speed limit signs. They asked to see more police presence in the area during peak traffic hours and more enforcement of speed limits and signs.
“It doesn’t happen now. The only enforcement happens on Main Street and there’s almost no consequences for doing whatever you want as you drive through the West End,” Councilman Bill Guth said. “I’d like to send a message. I’d like people to see an increased police presence there. I think it’s important.”
Council members also agreed that the ultimate goal is to keep traffic on Main Street and Highway 82 and out of the West End, and also to get people out of their cars and onto buses and bicycles. Councilman Sam Rose said that he was interested in further discussing traffic volumes in the West End now because it relates to safety and would help overall mobility.
Specifically, he said he’d like to see infrastructure that would keep cars from leaving Main Street until W Hallam Street and Seventh Street, and two lanes from Cemetery Lane to the roundabout instead of a merge lane.
“Volume is safety to me,” Rose said. “I feel like we have to reduce the volume of the number of cars in the West End and that these are just Band-Aid measures until that takes place.”
City staff will bring an ordinance to change the speed limit in the West End neighborhood from 20 to 15 mph and to add more stop signs to a future council meeting.