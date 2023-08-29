The Aspen City Council is set to embark on a debate over whether to leave flexibility for the inclusion of free-market units at the planned Lumberyard affordable housing project. There are currently no free-market rental units envisioned for the project.
Council will discuss the subject at a Sept. 12 public hearing, during which time they will also discuss the mix of unit types, conditions around for-sale units and whether commercial use as a conditional use can take place on the site.
Councilman Bill Guth asked during a work session on Monday if the council was willing to debate the subject, saying free-market units would be restricted to residents who work in Aspen. Councilman Sam Rose and Mayor Torre said yes.
Laughing, Torre said, “We’re going to [debate it], whether we’re interested or not,” and gestured at Guth, who has brought up the idea at past meetings.
Council has been engaged in the final public review process for the Lumberyard’s design and financing plans since March. The project, to be located in the Aspen Airport Business Center, will include 277 housing units with 467 bedrooms. Fewer than 200 of those units are planned to be deed-restricted affordable rentals, meaning their rental rates will be set by the Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority.
According to current plans, the city will finance the project, while a private development partner will build and operate it for some time before transferring it to the city. The arrangement is one version of what’s known as a “public-private partnership.” City staff have said a management fee (10% of construction costs) would be a primary incentive for a private partner to take on the project.
But Guth worries that incentive isn’t enough. He said that including a few free-market units at the Lumberyard, which a private partner could rent out at market rates, could make the project more appealing.
“I think that may allow for more profitability at the bottom line and therefore more attractiveness to a private partner,” Guth said.
Guth has previously voiced concerns over the attractiveness of the project. In an Aug. 14 work session, Guth said he wasn’t sure the project had enough “cherries” for a private partner. If the fee is the only real incentive for the partner, he said, it didn’t really feel like a real public-private partnership.
At the work session, Councilman Ward Hauenstein said that since the city purchased land for the Lumberyard project with money from the 150 Fund (Housing Development Fund), the units in the project should be for “affordable and workforce housing.” Guth responded by saying free-market units would be limited to the Aspen workforce. He did not respond to the point about affordability.
Affordable Housing Development Senior Project Manager Chris Everson noted that APCHA is currently struggling to find buyers for its most expensive category of deed-restricted ownership units at the recently completed Burlingame Ranch complex. Guth argued that finding demand for free-market units at the Lumberyard shouldn’t be a problem, saying there are high-wage employees in Aspen who are also struggling to find housing. He mentioned hotel general managers as an example.
Councilman Sam Rose said he was willing to debate the idea as a way of leaving the city with more options in the future.
“I think creating flexibility is really important as we go down the line looking for a development partner,” Rose said.
Councilman John Doyle did not voice an opinion on the subject.