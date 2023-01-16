There’ll be a lot to discuss when members of the Aspen City Council and Pitkin Board of County Commissioners get together for a joint meeting on Tuesday at 4 p.m. in the county’s administration building.
A presentation is scheduled on the county’s relatively new program designed to increase the amount of construction and demolition debris that flows into the landfill, as many of those materials are recyclable. The program was initially adopted in April 2020 and recommendations to improve the program were passed in October.
Another presentation will center on the city’s adoption of a residential demolition permit code amendment last June. The amendment limits the number of demolition permits within the city limits to six per year.
Both presentations are for informational purposes, and “no action is requested from either board at this time,” a memorandum from the county manager’s office says.
Nor is action required on the third discussion point, which concerns the city’s outreach efforts regarding options for the future replacement of the 62-year-old Castle Creek Bridge. City staff presented information to commissioners on both the outdated bridge and the overall Entrance to Aspen issue during a meeting on Jan. 10. Tuesday’s meeting will serve as a follow-up session that will allow commissioners to ask more questions about the city’s transportation planning as it relates not only to bridge replacement, but a proposed new route for Highway 82 that would utilize Marolt Open Space to provide a more straightforward path that crosses Castle Creek and connects with the city at Main Street.
“This outreach effort will inform future decisions both elected bodies will have to make as bridge replacement moves forward,” the memo says.
Commissioner Greg Poschman said Sunday that he understands the options to be three-fold: replacing the current bridge, which connects to the S-curves in Aspen’s West End; moving forward with the new alignment that makes partial use of the open space and would require a new bridge; or tackling both of those projects, which would give motorists an additional option for getting in and out of town.
“I have some concerns,” Poschman said. “The voters are weary because they’ve been through this so many times. But there’s always a rationale to give [potential Entrance to Aspen solutions] one more shot.
“They need to replace the old bridge regardless. The bridge is failing, it’s showing signs of wear and needs to be replaced,” he continued. “The question is how do we go about it?”
Prior to the joint meeting, commissioners will hold a work meeting that features an executive session at 11 a.m. and a public update from Aspen Skiing Co. at 1 p.m. No information pertaining to the SkiCo update had been attached to the county’s online meeting packet as of 7 p.m. Sunday evening.