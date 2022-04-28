Pitkin County commissioners on Wednesday approved an emergency ordinance to give a local nonprofit a lease to operate a day shelter and overnight winter shelter to serve area homeless people at the county’s health and human services building near Aspen Valley Hospital.
Recovery Resources, which already has been assisting the county in securing grants for its mission to help homeless people gain self-sufficiency, was the lone bidder through the county’s request for proposals process to run the day and winter shelters. The nonprofit, which has been leasing space in the building over the past few years for its offices and a detox unit, is expected to reopen the day shelter soon in the wake of the departure of the facility’s former operator, Aspen Homeless Shelter, which shut down at the end of March.
Jodi Smith, the county’s facilities director, told commissioners during their regular meeting that Recovery Resources has been a good tenant. The nonprofit will have a one-year lease with options for two, two-year increments for a total of five years, she said.
The arrangement will be “in kind,” meaning Recovery Resources won’t be required to pay for the 1,574 square feet of space it will be using, which is in line with similar arrangements the county has with other nonprofits to which it provides space, including Aspen Homeless Shelter.
Smith placed the current value of the space at $38 per square foot for a total of $566,000.
Initially, Recovery Resources submitted a proposal to lease space for case management services only, but a selection committee asked for a revised proposal for day shelter operations. The resubmitted proposal also included a plan to operate a winter shelter.
“That way we don’t have to go find a church or a space to house those folks during the cold winter months,” Smith said.
Lindsay Maisch, county director of human services, said Recovery Resources plans to move its detox unit to an area that’s adjacent to the day shelter, which will make its overall management of the shelter and the detox services more efficient.
In addition to the detox unit and case management for area homeless services, the nonprofit also handles certain pre-trial services for the local judicial system.
Maisch said the homeless shelter services are “critical to our community and they’ve been suspended for the last month while we went through a process to identify the best organization to provide the service that Aspen Homeless Shelter was providing before.”
She said Recovery Resources has done a good job helping the county to secure grants of more than $2 million to aid its goal of ending homelessness in the community.
Getting a winter shelter, she said, is “a really big deal, because every winter we run into this issue.”
In recent years, the winter emergency shelter — under management by Aspen Homeless Shelter — occupied different venues and did not have a home in the winter of 2020-21. For many years, it occupied the basement of St. Mary Catholic Church from November through March.
In the cold months of 2020-21, the county had an encampment for homeless individuals in the Brush Creek Park and Ride lot that provided electricity, heat, restrooms and other amenities to those who needed them. The “Safe Outdoor Space” camp, as it was called, was opened in April 2020 as a refuge from the pandemic and was dismantled in October.
In November and December last year, under joint management with Recovery Resources, the overnight shelter was at the Aspen Chapel for less than two months before Aspen Homeless Shelter announced it would cease all operations by the end of March. The chair of the nonprofit’s board stated in a late-December letter that “a more robust response” was required to serve homeless people in the area.
Once reopened, clients can use the day shelter to get meals, showers, clothing and other services. Though it’s not open yet, Recovery Resources has continued to fill the temporary gap by helping clients with case management services and other needs, Maisch said last week.