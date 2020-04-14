Since acquiring 1,000 antibody COVID-19 tests Thursday, a special task force has been working to devise a rollout plan for broader-based community testing and will present its recommendations to incident command officials this week.
That task force comprises professionals from three arenas: medical, epidemiological and logistical, Incident Management Team spokesperson Bill Linn said Monday.
“They are the ones given the job of coming up with the best, most effective, most efficient use of these resources we have right now,” he said. “Now, it’s 1,000 tests with a county population of 17,000 people, and so how do we use those in a way that are most meaningful to the very big picture.”
Still, that number allows public health officials to potentially take an epidemiological snapshot of more than 5 percent of the county’s population — statistically significant data, though not the whole picture.
In order to ensure the best allocation of the recently obtained resources, the county’s task force must strike a balance between identifying subsets of the community that could create that insight for epidemiological purposes while navigating the logistical nuances required to achieve that goal — all while still serving medical needs, Linn said.
“Logistically, we just identified one of the things that we have to do for testing: They have to be conducted at room temperature, so that affects exactly how we do them,” he said, adding that any outdoor testing site would likely require a tent facility.
Then, there’s identifying subsets of the population that would offer the most valuable data.
“For example, the medical responders, health care workers — what percentage of those do we want to get tested to see how our health care system is [doing]?” he posed.
Linn acknowledged that there’s a demand for testing and that officials are already receiving phone calls from people wanting to get on a list for the antibody test. The problem, however, is that such a list does not exist at the moment.
“Right now, there is no list to get on to get tested. Calling your doctor’s office or calling Gabe [Muething] from incident comment and leaving him a voicemail to volunteer to get on the list, that’s not how this is being structured right now,” he said.
He, too, understands the impulse, though. The Aspen assistant police chief acknowledged that, like many health care workers, his colleagues in the department are also in a first responder role and thus risk increased exposure to the novel coronavirus.
In fact, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as recently as March 24 published new criteria for guiding COVID-19 testing and evaluation into a three-tiered priority system that puts a significant emphasis on health care workers and first responders.
“Although that’s a component of it, that’s not really the point of this,” Linn said of any priority system. “It’s more having results we can extrapolate to be meaningful across the entire community, so it has to be statistically valid subsets.”
Thanks to severely limited access to tests and the personal protective equipment necessary to administer them, testing has so far been largely reserved for patients requiring hospitalization and presenting the most severe symptoms — and even then, the decision was at the discretion of a physician. People capable of self care at home were encouraged to do just that, and Aspen Valley Hospital established an alternative respiratory evaluation tent for those whose symptoms are cause for concern but not necessarily the emergency department.
That changed Thursday, however, when Pitkin County received the 1,000-test delivery. Aspen Valley Hospital, too, had received its own order of more than 100 of the same tests — and while both the hospital and the county are working on validating the tests in tandem in many ways, the hospital will continue to focus on diagnostics while the county has epidemiological aspirations, AVH CEO Dave Ressler said Friday.
That’s not to say the county hasn’t had plans in place to increase testing in the community — but up until last week, the actual tests hadn’t yet arrived, despite Pitkin County being near the top of an order waitlist with Englewood-based Aytu Biosciences for the finger-prick rapid testing model. And the landscape for COVID-19 testing best practices changes almost as frequently as the scientific community’s knowledge of the disease, Linn noted.
“That’s why you have this task force — the medical advisory group, an epidemiological team and a logistics team — all three of them working together to set up and make sure we’re prepared for all three of those approaches,” he said.
The medical advisory group, on which many AVH staff serve, is currently working on validating the antibody tests in its own lab and weighing the benefits and limitations of the relatively new testing model.
“Even if you are producing antibodies, it’s still possible that the antibody test will pick up the antibodies of regular coronavirus — in other words, the common cold,” Ressler said. “They call it cross reactivity. I think the percentages are low, but it’s possible you get a false positive, even with the antibody test.”
No template for COVID-19 immunology
Brad Holmes, AVH hospitalist who has been spearheading much of the research into potential specificity and sensitivity issues inherent to the antibody tests, acknowledged that, from a medical perspective, the newly acquired tests are just an additional diagnostic tool for physicians rather than an end-all, be-all.
“A couple of weeks into this, we started hearing about these antibody tests, and the initial data said people start producing antibodies probably three to five days after they were exposed. That’s what we read, that's what the companies were putting on their websites, and so we got very excited about that,” he said. “And generally knowing how immunology works, the body usually does start producing antibodies within a few days, so it made sense.”
But like so many factors regarding the novel coronavirus, COVID-19 did not follow that template in all patients.
“It took a couple of weeks longer than they said it would take, and during this time period, those statements on the websites — and I’m not specifically naming any companies in particular because I was looking at as many as I could find — they started retracting this three to five days,” he said. “We know that probably only 50 percent of people — and this is only rough estimates — will have antibodies around day seven. It will go up after that and, probably by day 14, it will probably be 80 or 90 percent, but that's not certain.”
That is to say that for only about half of people showing COVID-19 symptoms a week after exposure will likely test positive with the antibody test.
“The companies’ goals, the private companies, their goal is to make money,” Holmes said. “They’re not going to be the most forthcoming about their limitations, so we have to spend a lot of time digging into this ourselves.”
It’s that research and validation process that is so crucial in ensuring any communitywide testing effort is best expended. Still, the information gleaned will be critical in informing public health officials about potential penetration levels of the virus in the area as well as the efficacy of mitigation and suppression efforts. And, as Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann mentioned Thursday during a virtual community update meeting, it’s that kind of information that will eventually inform decisions to loosen or even lift public health orders.