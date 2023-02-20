As scores of private planes land and take off from the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport on Presidents Day weekend, the county is preparing for the release of names of the contenders for the lucrative multiyear contract of servicing and managing noncommercial aircraft operations starting Oct. 1.
Rich Englehart, deputy county manager, said Friday that a news release will be issued on Tuesday that will list the seven companies that have responded to a request for proposals to be the airport’s next fixed base operator, or FBO. The lease for the current FBO, Atlantic Aviation, expires Sept. 30.
Atlantic Aviation has already made public its intention to try to hold on to its role at ASE. Another company that is expected to vie for the contract is Signature Aviation, which is the FBO for the Eagle County Regional Airport.
Generally, the RFPs will show how each company plans to handle FBO operations, which include servicing, parking and fueling aircraft, as well as assisting passengers and crew. But the proposed upgrade of the airport could complicate matters, and a factor in the county’s decision may be whether a company is willing to assist and invest in the redevelopment of FBO facilities.
Pitkin County commissioners will have the ultimate say in the contract award. But there’s a lengthy process prior to that decision, Englehart explained.
The deadline for proposals was last Thursday. Meanwhile, county and airport officials have been asking members of the Airport Advisory Board for a list of relevant questions that will be posed to the FBO wannabes. The advisory board will not be directly involved in the decision, but is being asked to assist with ideas and questions.
A selection committee will look over the proposals and decide whether to pare down the number of companies vying for the contract. Englehart said the companies will then be invited to publicly accessible advisory board meeting, probably in March and April, to make presentations about their plans.
After that, the selection committee will then meet with county commissioners in executive session “to get further direction,” Englehart said. Commissioners at that point could give the go ahead to negotiate with one or more companies, or none at all. The option of the county itself taking over FBO operations is “still on the table,” he said.
It could take many months to reach a deal, Englehart said.
“Contract negotiations don’t happen overnight — especially with something of this magnitude,” he said.
Should Atlantic Aviation fail to win the contract, it’s unclear whether an outside company would be able to take over the FBO role on Oct. 1.
“We don’t know what that transition would look like,” Englehart said.
Atlantic Aviation became the Aspen airport’s FBO in June 2006 through its acquisition of another company’s 30-year lease that originally was issued in 1993.
In an April 2022 advisory board meeting, officials said the new lease would likely be for another 30 years. County Attorney John Ely predicted that many national firms would be interested in competing for it. The lease has to be in place long term in order for a company to achieve a return on its investment.
The selection committee was expected to consist of Englehart, Airport Director Dan Bartholomew and others, including industry experts. Details about the selection committee may or may not be included in Tuesday’s news release.