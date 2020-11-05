The Alaskan public health foundation started its recruitment process around July, Karen Koenemann estimated. But it wasn’t until a friend of hers from their shared college days brought the listing to her attention that she seriously considered applying.
On Wednesday afternoon, the county announced the resignation of Koenemann, its Public Health Director, effective Dec. 4.
But, Pitkin County Manager Jon Peacock emphasized that this sort of timeline is not unusual for a leadership position — indeed, Koenemann will begin her new role as a vice president of programs for a foundation.
“That’s not necessarily an unusual timeline — months of vetting and that sort of thing, to go on,” he said.
Rather, Peacock focused on the future of the department when addressing the media.
“I really want to recognize all the work that happened pre-COVID and during COVID that really has benefited this community, and it’s a legacy Karen’s going to leave behind. That’s something important,” he said.
Indeed, as COVID-19 cases again for the second week in a row hovered above a 6% 14-day positivity rate in Pitkin County, Koenemann acknowledged the stresses of stewarding a local pandemic response as a factor for her departure while simultaneously celebrating her accomplishments since becoming the county’s first director of a new department in the spring of 2017.
“I can’t say that it hasn’t been challenging over the last eight months. I would say public health has had a lot of challenges in the last eight months, and it’s been challenging for me,” she said. “The reasons I think why Pitkin County … was to be able to think about public health differently and to have that ability to innovate, and I feel like the county and that community has allowed for that, even during this whole experience.”
To that effect, Koenemann touted her early commitment to equity in public health as a value that she’s seen come to fruition — not just in her leadership, but also in the team she’s developed, which has gone from five full-time staff members to 25 since the COVID-19 outbreak.
“I don’t know if this community knows how lucky they are to have the expertise and knowledge that they have on our public health department here. The team is truly so dedicated, and they’ve worked since the pandemic began — they have worked tireless, countless overtime hours,” she said. “And I’m not talking for two weeks; I’m talking for eight months.”
That last comment may have been in reference to the Aspen School District’s bringing online a free, voluntary weekly testing program for all students and staff members, which launched Tuesday. In large part, that initiative came together after a private citizen visited Los Angeles and — after receiving a test and results in manner much more timely and with fewer barriers than she’d come to expect in the Aspen area — called that area’s private testing company and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to effectively tap into unspent Coronavirus Relief Fund monies left over from the CARES Act to bring testing to the valley.
“We have brought science and data to decision making, and we have always been grounded and responsible for having the best that we know to date, trying to implement that,” Koenemann said. “We’re not going to get everything right — we haven’t gotten everything right — and to be able to learn and grow from that, that’s more than anyone can ask for.”
As for bringing free testing to the valley without needing a physician’s referral, Peacock said that, like the school district, the county is also taking advantage of the immediate flush of resources.
“The whole conversation with the state … that moved in a few days,” Peacock said. “The state had previously limited us to 1,000 tests. We had a plan to put those out, and as the state has anticipated and is reaching the deadline for the [Dec. 30] CARES Act funding … those have greatly loosened. We’re taking advantage of that also. We have 8,000 tests.”
By Saturday — thanks to strategic partnerships with Aspen Valley Hospital and the town of Basalt, Peacock said — the county anticipates opening a testing site.
“The plan now is working with community partners that have testing capacity — and Aspen, Snowmass and Basalt — as these Curative tests run out,” he said of the LA-based national testing company.
Of course, while the immediate future is looking bright, county leadership is also looking beyond Dec. 30, when the unspent CARES Act funding expires. To maintain that level of free, weekly testing without any sort of physician’s order may or may not be possible, Peacock said, but other conversations are ongoing with potential third-party partners.
“Because obviously, the cost at this same level of volume, once the CARES funding isn’t there, is in the several millions of dollars to cover,” he said. “We’re coming up with an alternative plan.”
As for the future of the public health department, Peacock expressed gratitude toward Koenemann’s considerable notice before her departure and stressed that an interim director would be named before Dec. 4.
“We’ll have an interim appointed in the next week, and we’re working on a transition plan. We’re just trying to make the best kinds of decision to serve the community and the organization during that interim time,” he said. “We’re not going to go external for that leadership.”
As for who will fill the role permanently, Peacock said that a national search will ensure that plenty of internal talent exists that he feels confident would succeed as director. Koenemann, too, repeatedly underscored the talent of the existing team while looking forward to her own future.
“Innovation and creativity is actually stuff I really love and thrive in, I think it’s the stuff that gets me excited about public health, and working in a foundation gives you that space as well. They’re doing a lot of work in looking at global health initiatives and … bring that to small communities in Alaska,” she said.