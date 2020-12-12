With conceptual plans for redevelopment of Phillips Trailer Park largely ironed out in 2020, Pitkin County officials and staff in 2021 will look to fine-tune project details, seek approval from the county Planning & Zoning Commission and apply for grants that can assist with the cost of major infrastructure work designed to improve the health and safety of the community.
Currently, the trailer park — a few miles northwest of Woody Creek — consists of about 10 units in the “riverview” area (on the western bank of the Roaring Fork River, close to Highway 82) and 30 units in the “hillside” area (off of Lower River Road). The county bought the land in early 2018 for $6.5 million as a way to preserve it as affordable for the residents there, removing the threat of private development and potential displacement. Since then, officials have conducted public outreach efforts and contracted with consultants to plot what they see as the best course of action for the property.
Preliminary plans call for the relocation of up to six homes from the riverview side of the trailer park and two homes on the hillside, to an area of the hillside that lies between existing trailer homes and a large agricultural field. Consultants working with county commissioners to shape project concepts say the riverview homes must be removed because infrastructure in that area, on the west side of the Roaring Fork River, is highly inadequate and would be costly to replace. They also say much of the area lies in a federally designated flood plain — a point of contention with some riverview residents, who point out that the area has never flooded in modern times. Meanwhile, the hillside homes subject to relocation lie in an area potentially vulnerable to debris flow.
Numerous questions surround the overall project, many of which involve the plan to build up to 24 affordable-housing units on a bench above existing trailers on the southern end of the hillside community; the expected increase to tenants in the price of lot rentals (currently $400 per month) to offset the cost of infrastructure repairs; and what exactly to do with the riverview land once the trailers are removed or relocated. Many commissioners have expressed a preference for a public fishing park but would like first to gather input from the county’s Open Space and Trails and Healthy Rivers and Streams boards. In the future, those entities may be invited to participate in joint projects to transform the bucolic space.
Not only are many residents skeptical of the plans — including lot tenants in the riverview area who would rather stay put — but the Woody Creek Caucus is going to want a say in the matter. The Phillips property lies within the boundaries of the caucus’ master plan area.
Assistant County Manager Phylis Mattice, who has been coordinating the redevelopment discussion, acknowledged that she and a project consultant met with the caucus in September, and the plans were not well received.
“They didn’t like it. But we kind of knew they weren’t going to like it,” she said.
The county already has received $100,000 from the Department of Local Affairs to jumpstart engineering studies. Mattice said the cost of infrastructure repairs on the hillside — to serve existing residents, relocated trailers and the new housing units — will cost an estimated $6.5 million. The engineering studies will help pave the way to secure more government loans and grants to help offset the county’s expenditures.
Attention must be paid to the community’s wastewater and drinking water systems, along with its roads, electricity systems and lack of fire mitigation equipment, she said. The cost of the new affordable-housing units has yet to be determined.
Density debate
During several work sessions this year, Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury has argued for greater density on the hillside. The greater the number of new affordable-housing units, the lower the cost of infrastructure, which means residents may not be faced with rental (or possibly purchase) costs for their lots as high as what residents are fearing: that is, perhaps more than twice what they currently pay.
“My intent is keeping it an affordable place to live,” McNicholas Kury said Thursday, suggesting that the level of affordability may change as the project moves along and exact costs are identified.
“What’s ‘reasonably affordable’ is not known,” she added.
Consultants presented several options to commissioners earlier this year before the 24-unit level was chosen as a place to start. Generally speaking, commissioners didn’t like the 118-unit option.
McNicholas Kury also believes the county should address the valley’s housing crisis. She and other officials believe the new infrastructure can be designed to accommodate more units in the future, beyond the initial 24.
“Because this is already a disturbed area and a dense neighborhood, I argued for increased density,” she said. “There can be future developmental opportunities at Phillips. The infrastructure will be supportive of that.”
McNicholas Kury pointed out the difficulties of redeveloping a community that’s been around for many decades.
“It’s not an easy process. There are lots of moving parts and players,” she added.
Commissioner Greg Poschman — who raised eyebrows during one summer work session with his remarks about not wanting to relocate any trailers — said last week he has nothing against trailer parks and has lived in a few, including Smuggler in Aspen.
His earlier comment, he said, stemmed from the desire to promote energy efficiency at the property. It doesn’t make sense to install or repair infrastructure in the community only to relocate an outdated trailer home that is environmentally unfriendly.
“You could interpret my earlier remarks [about trailers] as being a snob, but that’s not so,” Poschman said. “I’ve lived in trailer parks. My mother lives in one now. My concern is not aesthetics. I like funky, I like the sense of home in a trailer park.”
He said he favors a “go-slow approach” to the redevelopment. With regard to the 24 new townhome units, he wants the design to be tasteful and unobtrusive, given the community’s rural surroundings.
“My preference for new projects will always be, ‘Let’s not make an architectural statement,’” Poschman said.
Poschman, whose district includes the Phillips Trailer Park and also Woody Creek, pointed out that the Woody Creek Caucus’ master plan takes an issue with increased density. A debate over the proposed 24 new units is already taking shape.
“The Phillips property on Lower River Road is currently an existing non-conforming mobile home park. We would like to see all existing non-conforming units converted to affordable housing without any expansion of the density,” the master plan says.
To Poschman, officials will need to find the right balance between the interests of the county at large and residents of both Phillips Trailer Park and Woody Creek.
“The caucus and the residents will have a say in it,” he said. “In neighborhoods everywhere, the first response [to new development] is to come out swinging.”
Fair compensation
Julia Ann Phillips, a distant relation to the Phillips family that originally founded the community, said Friday that she’s been monitoring the meetings and providing input. Like her neighbors in the riverview area, she has concerns about the plans.
She’s not sure what route she wants to take but said she’s willing to listen to the county about options. She believes riverview residents should be paid for the value of the homes that they own — structures for which they are taxed in property assessments, should they decide not to relocate to the hillside.
“I am very grateful to the Phillips family for getting to live here for 33 years and paying nothing compared to living in town,” she said.
Phillips said she’s not happy about the commissioners’ direction to staff in July to not relocate trailers on the opposite side of the river, an area that’s not in the flood plain. She was hoping to get such a spot near the river instead of being offered a spot farther up the hillside.
“I don’t know what I’m going to do. Like everybody, I’m just watching what’s going on. I’m here for now.”