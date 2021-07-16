From instituting a traveler affidavit to shutting down indoor dining, the Pitkin County Board of Health has made plenty of controversial choices during the pandemic.
However, naming Jordana Sabella the county’s next public health director appeared neither controversial nor difficult for board members Thursday. Following an executive session that ran shorter than originally expected, the health board returned to unanimously appoint Sabella, who had served in an interim capacity, as public health director.
“We enthusiastically appoint [Sabella] to the position of director of public health,” Pitkin County Board of Health Chair Greg Poschman, who also serves as a county commissioner, said during Thursday’s meeting. “For the last — very difficult — eight or nine months, she was interim director. And previous to that, she was in the trenches working in public health … her qualifications are amazing.”
Sabella earned a master’s degree in public health from the University of Washington’s Community-Oriented Public Health Practice program and also holds a bachelor’s degree in biology and environmental studies from Colby College.
In her 17-year career, Sabella has served in public health roles across the state, including as a health assessment and planning specialist for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Sabella also previously worked as Pitkin County Public Health’s planning, prevention and partnerships manager.
Following former Public Health Director Karen Koenemann’s resignation late last year, Sabella was picked to lead the department in an interim capacity.
Pitkin County Deputy Director of Human Resources Melissa Knight said in an email that the county was currently in negotiations with Sabella about her annual salary and would know more early next week.
Upon her departure, Koenemann’s annual salary was $133,222.
Sabella took over as interim director when COVID-19 cases were on the rise and an influx of holiday travelers was also anticipated in Pitkin County.
“This was a tough time,” Jon Peacock, Pitkin County manager, said Thursday. “This was a tough time for the community, a tough time for the organization and frankly it, in my mind, took a lot of courage for [Sabella] to step into this leadership position.”
With Sabella at the helm of the public health department, the county has had a particularly low COVID-19 death rate and high rates of vaccination among its residents. Sabella also helped set up and coordinate the county’s mass-vaccination clinic at the Benedict Music Tent parking lot in Aspen.
In May, the U.S. News and World Report ranked Pitkin County the seventh healthiest community in the United States. Of the 25 healthiest communities listed in the report, Pitkin County had the lowest death rate during the pandemic.
In an interview Thursday, Sabella said she looked forward to working on public health issues not necessarily exclusive to COVID-19, like access to mental health resources.
“COVID has just really exacerbated the need to adress [mental health] as a priority,” Sabella said. “Our department is really grounded in the concept of equity and addressing the social determinants of health, and that’s a lens that we use no matter what we’re addressing.”