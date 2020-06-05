Protesters and journalists are not the only ones saying George Floyd’s name — it reverberated throughout much of Thursday’s Pitkin County Board of Health meeting as well.
Pitkin County Public Health Director Karen Koenemann announced her department’s newly developed stated commitments to health equity and social justice during her presentation to board members.
“Public health is rooted in social justice,” she said.
She continued by noting the “heartbreaking” milestones that occurred in the same week: surpassing more than 100,000 American deaths due to COVID-19, and the protests erupting across the nation in response to George Floyd’s May 25 death in Minneapolis under the knee of then-police officer Derek Chauvin, 44.
“It really is an appalling consequence of what we in the public health community know all too well, and that’s the reality that people of color are confronted with every day. We see the systemic issues that people of color face through the legacy of slavery and racism,” she said. “We can look to disparities in health care, exposure to pollution, educational opportunities that have long affected people’s health.
“What I think COVID-19 has done for us is it’s just surfaced all of that — laid to bare for us to see. We know that COVID-19 is disproportionately impacting people of color right now and older adults. All of us have a responsibility to address injustices within our country.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an entire page of its website dedicated to explaining the myriad reasons for that disparity, ranging from multi-generational housing to neighborhoods being farther away from critical services to lack of health insurance to vocational decisions. Black Americans account for about 12% of the employed population, for instance, but make up 30% of licensed practical and vocational nurses.
“This is important to our department. Truly, we believe that systemic racism is a public health issue,” Koenemann said. “We at the department are dedicated to our values of justice and inclusion. We met this morning and came up with our commitments around those values.”
Those commitments include acknowledging individual places of privilege, continuing education about systemic racism “and other ’isms” and listening to and advocating for marginalized communities.
As for what that can look like immediately, especially in the context of COVID-19, Koenmann and her staff listed continuing to promote barrier-free testing — ensuring equal access to testing facilities and no- or low-cost tests.
Additionally, the list includes “culturally appropriate communication” that is inclusive with “people-first language” and translations.
“Especially around COVID-19, we recognize we haven’t been able to engage the community fully because of the crisis nature of it,” she said. “We really want to move back to … engaging the community and listening to people.”
Growing pains
When not reflecting on existential societal quagmires with her staff, Koenemann has been focused on the logistics of growing it. Pitkin County commissioners on Tuesday granted a budget request to fund 12 new full-time COVID-19 positions.
So far, only two of those have been filled, she said Thursday.
“For our tiny little department, we’re growing very, very quickly. And that’s a lot of work to get these folks in place, to onboard them … is pretty substantial,” Koenemann said.
But the work is worth it, not only for public health purposes but also economic health. A more phased economic reopening will serve as the foundation for a stronger overall recovery, she maintained.
“The preliminary research shows, if you do a more measured reopening and a more measured way of getting systems in place, your long-term economic recovery is better,” she said. “We have to change our infrastructure to maintain this long-term, sustainable response. We really thank the county commissioners for recognizing we have to build a new army of contact tracers and a new army of consumer protectionists.”
The decision wasn’t an easy one for the commissioners, who heard requests for more public health staff from County Manager Jon Peacock in early May. During that pitch, he advocated for 18 new staffers, per recommendations based on research by Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.
Commissioners ultimately decided they couldn’t justify the cost in an economic downturn without at least exploring other, more efficient options.
Greg Poschman, who is both a county commissioner and co-chair of the health board, recalled that even in November, before the novel coronavirus had ever been documented, the state of Colorado had recommended the public health department have at least 12 and up to 16 full-time positions.
“That still resonates with me because we turned you down last fall, and here we are needing them now,” he said. “We don’t want to make a bunch of new hires during a recession, but we have to.”
Koenemann assured that public health departments across the country are and have been facing budget constraints since long before COVID-19 became a national crisis.
“There’s a bigger story of the public health system in the country not being funded as well as it should. I was actually in Washington, D.C., advocating for a 22% budget increase by 2022 right around the time COVID was [starting to become present in this country], and I think what we’re learning is that gutting of the public health systems in the nation has come back to impact us,” she said.
On Monday, gyms and fitness centers, recreational centers, swimming pools and organized recreational sports will resume operations, per the phased public health order. The medical advisory team from Aspen Valley Hospital and public health officials expect an uptick in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks and months as those activities resume — but, with the new contact tracing staff, the hope is that any increase will be manageable.
Since Aspen Valley Hospital opened community-wide testing for anyone with symptoms, 452 people have been tested. Of those, 23 were positive — about a 5% infection rate, Dr. Kim Levin, the county’s medical officer and an emergency department physician, noted.
“We have not seen a spike from the opening, yet,” she said. “April 24 was construction and landscaping, and May 9, we had our first major opening of retail. Now, we’re doing kind of compounded openings. We’ll see. I think a lot of it is based on the five commitments from everyone. This is a brave new world, and every day is an adventure.”