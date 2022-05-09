The city of Aspen’s informational updates about the Entrance to Aspen will continue on Tuesday with a work-session presentation to Pitkin County commissioners.
The discussions come at a time when local government officials and staff are attempting to address traffic issues in the face of recent growth. Overall, problems not only relate to the entrance and the primary connector used to enter and exit the city — the two-lane, soon-to-be-outdated Castle Creek Bridge — but also the Highway 82 corridor from the Brush Creek area to the bridge, given the increasing volume of commuter traffic and its impacts.
Many of the issues surrounding the highway corridor itself were covered during the April 28 retreat of the Elected Officials Transportation Committee, a gathering of the Aspen City Council, Snowmass Village Town Council and Board of County Commissioners, all of whom comprise the EOTC. Reportedly, the Entrance to Aspen was only mentioned occasionally during the meeting as staff and consultants sought to focus on the need for long-term projects stemming from the 2020-21 Fehr and Peers Integrated Mobility System report, a study that led to the EOTC’s adoption last year of a Near Term Transit Improvement Program.
With the near-term projects heading into an implementation phase, suggestions for longer-term remedies took center stage at the retreat. Those long-term efforts would require “significant resources due to legal, financial and social hurdles,” an EOTC memo says.
One potential long-term project includes converting all Highway 82 lanes to tolled lanes — creating a toll to enter both Aspen and Snowmass Village. Another project would convert the existing High Occupancy Vehicle and bus-only lane to an express lane or High Occupancy Toll lane. Per state law, all HOT lanes require at least three persons per vehicle to qualify as a toll-free vehicle, according to the EOTC memo.
As for the Entrance to Aspen question, the Aspen City Council on April 18 gave staff the OK to proceed with a $150,000 project that includes educating the community about the Colorado Department of Transportation/Federal Highway Administration’s 1998 Record of Decision on the entrance. Some aspects of the ROD’s official “Preferred Alternative” have been “completed,” according to a city memorandum, such as the Rubey Park Transit Center, exclusive bus lanes, bus stop improvements and a new Maroon Creek Bridge.
Others have yet to be addressed, the city’s memo states, including a “cut and cover tunnel” through Marolt-Thomas Open Space, right-of-way improvements associated with the continuation of Main Street to Castle Creek, new parking structures and — what many consider most important — the future of the Castle Creek Bridge.
“The nearly 60-year-old Castle Creek Bridge is nearing [the end of] its useful life and the city will need to determine what the future of the new bridge will be. The bridge acts as the emergency egress that is critical for both mass evacuation and first responders’ access to the hospital,” the memo says.
The city’s memo adds that the “Entrance to Aspen Education Project,” as it has been titled, will commence this year under three components: technical analysis, to obtain “clarity around the current state of the Record of Decision and the Preferred Alternative;” engagement with the CDOT, to understand the risks of opening the Record of Decision and the potential for funding (as well as impacts to funding); and community education, to update materials relating to the entrance and prepare for a large-scale community education campaign.
“Where do we go from here?” the city asks in its meeting materials. “The state and federal authorities have approved and authorized the Preferred Alternative as a viable alternative for the Entrance to Aspen. Is there support to proceed with the [completion of the] Preferred Alternative? If there is support for the Preferred Alternative, a public vote would be needed to allow bus lanes to be built across the Marolt-Thomas properties because the Preferred Alternative includes light rail as the approved mode and was approved in a 1996 vote.
“If the community and elected officials want to consider a different alternative or change to the ROD and Preferred Alternative, then a new alternative or any changes to the ROD would need to be presented to CDOT and the FHWA for guidance on how to proceed and the next steps needed,” the memo continues.
Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman said last week that while he is interested in what the city has to say about the entrance, he is generally frustrated with recent discussions surrounding potential solutions to local transportation problems.
To him, a new “master plan” that takes into consideration the entrance and also the Highway 82 corridor — as they are intertwined — may be necessary given new trends in population and upticks in commuter traffic, as well as impactful future projects, including the city’s Lumberyard affordable housing project and the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport’s proposed terminal redevelopment.
It surprises Poschman that one potential fix hasn’t gained much traction: encouraging more people to work remotely, from their homes, as they did throughout the pandemic. He believes encouraging remote office work could take at least 10% of vehicles off of the upper-valley roadways.
Some of the assumptions of the recent Fehr and Peers Integrated Mobility System study, he said, may be outdated or just plain wrong. While it suggests that tourism may be the culprit behind increased traffic figures, Poschman said construction-related traffic and other workers who commute to Aspen daily are the more likely causes.
He understands the city’s focus is on the Entrance to Aspen but says all of the traffic-management issues and projects should be integrated. But it’ll be hard to get meaningful consensus from the community and all of the involved governmental parties, Poschman said.
“We’re all trying to do the right thing to solve a complicated problem,” he said. “All of the potential solutions need to be brought out into the open and made part of the conversation. Should we wait for the airport-redevelopment plan?
“It’s a long process. You can’t get discouraged. You just have to plod through it.”